An Electric-Blue Stair Energizes a Tired London Coach House

Photographer: French + Tye / @frenchandtye

From the Architect: "The project is an extensive remodel of a coach house in Peckham which comprises a full-width, double-height living space and a sculptural blue-stained plywood staircase over two floors. Given the lack of amenity space to the rear of the property, the new design flips the previous arrangement by putting the primary living space at the front of the property where is it served by a light-filled double-height space and an enclosed courtyard off the street. The bedrooms and a utility space are relocated to the rear of the property. The double-height space also makes a feature of the unusual chimney stack which is remnant of the days in which the property operated as a coach house. New internal windows help draw natural light into the first floor and allow views out over the double-height space. A large corrugated and galvanized steel gate gives the house a contemporary presence on the street. The house also features furniture by the architect, including the living room chairs, living room tables, and dining room table.

"The stair is made in five sections from 25 sheets of 24-millimeter-thick birch-faced plywood, which were CNC-cut. Rather than using a specialist manufacturer, we designed the stair ourselves to save money but also to have complete control over its design and installation. Each section of the stair was assembled on the ground floor and then lifted into place using a small internal telehandler. Once installed, the stair was stained with a tinted wood stain by Osmo."