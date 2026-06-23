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Live Like Royalty in This $3.2M “Castle” on the California CoastView 14 Photos

Live Like Royalty in This $3.2M “Castle” on the California Coast

Built in 1990, the ornate, Bavarian-style mansion is filled with decorative woodwork, chandeliers, and ocean views.
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Location: 2743 Rodman Drive, Los Osos, California 

Price: $3,175,000

Year Built: 1990 

Footprint: 5,200 square feet (4 bed, 4.5 bath)

Lot Size: 0.41 acres 

From the Agent: "Tucked into the coastal hills of Los Osos, this truly one-of-a-kind estate was inspired by classic European design and modern California living. Set high on a hill with sweeping views and complete privacy, the 5,200-square-foot residence unfolds as a series of spaces designed for gathering and retreat. The house has been fully restored to preserve its character while upgrading major systems. Arched doorways, handcrafted details, and warm natural materials create a sense of timeless character rarely found on the Central Coast. Multiple living areas, a chef’s kitchen, wine storage, and expansive indoor/outdoor flow make the home equally suited for entertaining or quiet coastal living. Located just minutes from Morro Bay, Montaña de Oro, and San Luis Obispo, yet worlds away in feel, this property offers a unique blend of accessibility and seclusion. It is ideal for a private coastal residence, a second home, or a boutique wellness retreat."

The residence was conceived by designer and builder Andy Horther.&nbsp;

The residence was conceived by designer and builder Andy Horther. 

The home is constructed from locally sourced wood, stone, and brick.&nbsp;

The home is constructed from locally sourced wood, stone, and brick. 

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The renovation installed over 2,000 square feet of travertine tile and mosaics throughout the house.&nbsp;

The renovation installed over 2,000 square feet of travertine tile and mosaics throughout the house. 

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The home is surrounded by gardens, patios, and views of Morro Bay.&nbsp;

The home is surrounded by gardens, patios, and views of Morro Bay. 

2743 Rodman Drive in Los Osos, California, is currently listed for $3,175,000 by Maeve Holden and Elizabeth Gutierrez at LPT Realty, Inc.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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