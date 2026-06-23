Live Like Royalty in This $3.2M “Castle” on the California Coast
Location: 2743 Rodman Drive, Los Osos, California
Price: $3,175,000
Year Built: 1990
Footprint: 5,200 square feet (4 bed, 4.5 bath)
Lot Size: 0.41 acres
From the Agent: "Tucked into the coastal hills of Los Osos, this truly one-of-a-kind estate was inspired by classic European design and modern California living. Set high on a hill with sweeping views and complete privacy, the 5,200-square-foot residence unfolds as a series of spaces designed for gathering and retreat. The house has been fully restored to preserve its character while upgrading major systems. Arched doorways, handcrafted details, and warm natural materials create a sense of timeless character rarely found on the Central Coast. Multiple living areas, a chef’s kitchen, wine storage, and expansive indoor/outdoor flow make the home equally suited for entertaining or quiet coastal living. Located just minutes from Morro Bay, Montaña de Oro, and San Luis Obispo, yet worlds away in feel, this property offers a unique blend of accessibility and seclusion. It is ideal for a private coastal residence, a second home, or a boutique wellness retreat."
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2743 Rodman Drive in Los Osos, California, is currently listed for $3,175,000 by Maeve Holden and Elizabeth Gutierrez at LPT Realty, Inc.
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TopicsReal Estate
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