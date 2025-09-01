SubscribeSign In
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New YorkView 13 Photos

Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York

The 2010s dining table aesthetic that paired well with mustaches and IPAs somehow feels fresh at this woodsy home.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Dutchess County, New York

Architect: nARCHITECTS / @narchitects_pllc

Footprint: 2,150 square feet

Builder: UCE Fine Builders

Structural Engineer: Silman

Civil Engineer: T.M. DePuy Engineering & Land Surveying

Metal Fabricator: 4th State Metals

Photographer: Michael Moran / @mmoranphoto

From the Architect: "CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels, installed in 11 days. Geothermal wells pair with a radiant floor system to provide heating and cooling, while solar panels generate more than enough electricity.

"As a renewable material that is gaining traction in the United States, CLT is an ecological building system that also provides a warm and natural feeling. The project balances this comparatively recent innovation—expressed monolithically on its interior—with the oldest exterior wood cladding technique used by early settlers. The live-edge siding that wraps the faceted volume of the house will weather variably over time, depending on its orientation and canopy coverage from trees. Meanwhile, custom metal fabrications introduce accents of color, via the staircase, surface mounted light ‘vines,’ shelves, and kitchen island.

"On the first floor, living, dining, and kitchen areas are organized as a continuous space around a central core containing a bathroom and the mechanical room. The second floor, organized as a plus sign in plan, consists of a study, three bedrooms, and a second bathroom. The resultant double height spaces mark each of the four corners, with a woodburning stove anchoring one corner. Skylights, clad with mirror panels on the interior, punctuate three of the corners, injecting shafts of real and reflected daylight within, like the hand of a clock rotating around the core throughout the day."

Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 1 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 2 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 3 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 4 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 5 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 6 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 7 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 8 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 9 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 10 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 11 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 12 of 13 -
Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York - Photo 13 of 13 -
g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Prefab HomesCabinsHome Tours

Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes

From cozy cottages to large family houses, see how prefab continues to redefine the future of construction, building, and design.