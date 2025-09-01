Live-Edge Siding Covers This Prefab Cabin in Upstate New York

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Michael Moran / @mmoranphoto

From the Architect: "CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels, installed in 11 days. Geothermal wells pair with a radiant floor system to provide heating and cooling, while solar panels generate more than enough electricity.



"As a renewable material that is gaining traction in the United States, CLT is an ecological building system that also provides a warm and natural feeling. The project balances this comparatively recent innovation—expressed monolithically on its interior—with the oldest exterior wood cladding technique used by early settlers. The live-edge siding that wraps the faceted volume of the house will weather variably over time, depending on its orientation and canopy coverage from trees. Meanwhile, custom metal fabrications introduce accents of color, via the staircase, surface mounted light ‘vines,’ shelves, and kitchen island.

