A Larger-Than-Average Home for the Street Still Plays Nice With Its Melbourne Neighborhood

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Part of an inner suburban neighborhood, Cloud Street is a 3,670-square-feet family home, which is larger than what we typically design. This drove our approach to deliver a plan that, despite its size, is recessive, environmentally sensitive, considers future use, connects with the community and, most importantly, has a significantly lower global warming potential than the average Australian dwelling.

"The functional and spatial concept is an arrangement into four zones: communal areas in the center around a northern courtyard garden, with parents’ and children’s rooms to the back and front, all facing north, and utilities along the south. We chose our rooms not to be rectangular: walls are angled, ceilings sloped. This breaks down the form into small parts. The building appears to be held together by two double-story pavilions: parents at the rear, children and guests at the front.

"Whereas the parents’ wing is secluded and accessed via a staircase tucked behind the kitchen, the kids’ features an open circular timber staircase, a fireman’s pole, and access to a garden that can open up to the street. The frontage is casual in its presence and openly connects to the neighborhood. We removed the front fence and created an open front yard with native plantings and casual sitting areas.