This North Bondi Home Is Built Like a Greenhouse

From the Architect: "The project brief was to design a new home for a builder and his young family on the long sandy flat that runs from Bondi to the harbor at Rose Bay. The block is large for North Bondi at 4,467 square feet. It is located one house back from a busy street corner with apartments and shopfronts. This proximity means a mix of surrounding housing types and the site is heavily overlooked. There was an existing single-story bungalow on the site that was carefully deconstructed to enable the re-use of building fabric, including the bricks and timber-roof framing.

"The potential for gardens to help filter neighboring conditions and provide softness was a primary focus for the project. Early explorations with consultants enabled us to design based on a clear understanding of what the gardens would be like and how we could rely on them to address privacy and protection, carefully considering the exposure of each room.

"In plan, the rooms step and stagger to create distinct garden spaces that provide relief to the overall experience, bringing light and ventilation deep into the plan. The interiors are interrelated with each adjacent garden, offering privacy and different conditions to each room. In section, there is a four-step level change that solves the site’s slight slope from the backyard to the street. This results in a tall lounge room, sunken into the site with a retaining wall to the slightly raised garden level.