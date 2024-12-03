This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find
Location: 1784 Old Ranch Road, Los Angeles, California
Price: $7,350,000
Architect: Cliff May
Year Built: 1953
Footprint: 2,762 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.37 acres
From the Agent: "Perched above Old Ranch Road in coveted Sullivan Canyon, this Cliff May home exudes the integrity and rustic origins of a California ranch house. The courtyard mingles with, and also creates space between, the primary suite and guest bedrooms. Through French and sliding glass doors, each sun-drenched room opens to the tranquil and bucolic grounds canopied by mature sycamores and oaks. Pitched shiplap ceilings, skylights, and terra-cotta tile floors complete a true gem that is only minutes from the Brentwood Country Mart and Palisades Village."
1784 Old Ranch Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $7,350,000 by Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage.
