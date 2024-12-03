Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
SubscribeSign In
This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare FindView 9 Photos

This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find

With a spacious courtyard, pitched shiplap ceilings, and terra-cotta floors, the residence is a prime example of the architect’s trademark style.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 1784 Old Ranch Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $7,350,000

Architect: Cliff May

Year Built: 1953

Footprint: 2,762 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.37 acres

From the Agent: "Perched above Old Ranch Road in coveted Sullivan Canyon, this Cliff May home exudes the integrity and rustic origins of a California ranch house. The courtyard mingles with, and also creates space between, the primary suite and guest bedrooms. Through French and sliding glass doors, each sun-drenched room opens to the tranquil and bucolic grounds canopied by mature sycamores and oaks. Pitched shiplap ceilings, skylights, and terra-cotta tile floors complete a true gem that is only minutes from the Brentwood Country Mart and Palisades Village."

This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find - Photo 1 of 8 -
This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find - Photo 2 of 8 -
Skylights puncture the vaulted ceilings, infusing the main living spaces with an abundance of warm, natural light.

Skylights puncture the vaulted ceilings, infusing the main living spaces with an abundance of warm, natural light.

This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find - Photo 4 of 8 -
The remodeled kitchen is anchored by a large L-shaped island and fitted with custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances.

The remodeled kitchen is anchored by a large L-shaped island and fitted with custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances.

This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find - Photo 6 of 8 -
French doors in the primary suite connect the sun-drenched space with the courtyard.

French doors in the primary suite connect the sun-drenched space with the courtyard.

This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find - Photo 8 of 8 -

1784 Old Ranch Road in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $7,350,000 by Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.