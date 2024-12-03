This $7M Cliff May Ranch House in the Pacific Palisades Is a Rare Find

From the Agent: "Perched above Old Ranch Road in coveted Sullivan Canyon, this Cliff May home exudes the integrity and rustic origins of a California ranch house. The courtyard mingles with, and also creates space between, the primary suite and guest bedrooms. Through French and sliding glass doors, each sun-drenched room opens to the tranquil and bucolic grounds canopied by mature sycamores and oaks. Pitched shiplap ceilings, skylights, and terra-cotta tile floors complete a true gem that is only minutes from the Brentwood Country Mart and Palisades Village."