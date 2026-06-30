Everyone Knows These 5 Classic Furnishings, But You Should Meet Their Contemporary Alternatives
Most design classics are classic for a reason. What we now collectively revere as 20th-century furniture and lighting icons became ubiquitous because of their recognizable forms, innovative use of materials, and ability to transform a space. But popularity can also be a curse, and issues of skyrocketing costs tend to follow in-demand pieces. While we will always appreciate these design icons, there are fresher alternatives worth considering to populate your living space. Read on to learn the lore of five furniture pieces that have achieved household-name status and discover other options that could add a bit of surprise to the same square footage instead. No matter what you choose, dig deeper, and never, ever settle for a dupe!
Camaleonda: The Popular but Polarizing Sofa
When Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini released his Camaleonda modular seating in 1970, he could hardly have guessed that his creation would someday grace thousands of magazine pages, Pinterest boards, and Instagram carousels. The sofa is unmistakable thanks to its cloudlike silhouette, created by tightly ruched upholstery over foam seat, back, and armrest cushions. The hooks and rings allow the modules to easily be rearranged and reconnected, depending on the whims of the user. "You get a modular sofa when you need to functionally split or fit a space," says L.A.-based design adviser and curator Meaghan Roddy.
After its initial launch, the sofa was only in production for nine years in the ’70s, until B&B Italia reissued it in 2020. The design quickly became emblematic of pandemic-era redecorating, and six years later, we may have officially hit peak Camaleonda. Although the sofa is touted as a dynamic icon well suited for a new era, Roddy finds it ironic that a modular piece has become so expected. "Modular sofas say, ‘I’m unpredictable; I am never in the same place twice,’" she says. "It’s antithetical to use a sofa that is half a century old for this."
With that in mind, newer alternatives include the Mangas Outdoor system, designed by Patricia Urquiola for Gan, which is contemporary, comfortable, and, better still, also suitable for outdoor use. How’s that for unpredictability? The simple chaise and pouf modules wrapped in a variety of textured knits can be positioned together in various arrangements, and a matching rug is available, too. Or, if you’re drawn to Camaleonda’s curves, Jennifer Choi’s Venn Modular Seating for Otras Formas offers rounded modules and pebblelike backs and armrests that can be configured into sofas and armchairs.
USM Haller: The Too Perfect Modular System
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In 1961, Swiss architect Fritz Haller was hired to design the headquarters for USM, which was then a heritage metal company in sleepy Münsingen, Switzerland. Together with Paul Schärer Jr., he decided that they needed a reconfigurable furniture system to align with the modernist building’s interiors. The result was so attractive that the company pivoted to producing the USM Haller for the global market—and a new identity was born for the then 80-year-old manufacturer.
Decades after its initial release, the USM Haller system still strikes an impressive balance between aesthetics and functionality. "This is a tough one to beat," says San Francisco–based interior designer Michael Hilal. "It really is a perfect modular system in every way." Given its customization potential, the system can be put to use in almost any context, from the office to the bedroom, so "it can be a real ‘Who is she?!’ moment," Hilal says. Though he notes that "the price keeps creeping up," potentially due to current unpredictable tariffs.
For a more playful take that is somehow even more flexible than the Haller system, the CABINET+ collection by UK and Georgian studio SKNYPL is composed of a stained birch coffee table, shelf, and two stools, which can be stacked and reconfigured into a large cabinet. Meanwhile, Netherlands-based designer Rino Claessens’s Modular Ceramics offer a sculptural alternative. His cross, T-shape, corner and straight modules are all fired separately in the ceramic kiln, then bolted together from the inside to be combined into striking compositions.
Noguchi’s IN-50: The Waiting Room Standard
An enduring favorite for the simplicity of its curvaceous wooden base and asymmetric glass top, Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi’s coffee table was introduced by Herman Miller in 1947. "I have a particular snobbery about the Noguchi table," says Roddy, recalling her time working in auctions when she handled the original Goodyear Table, which inspired it. First designed in 1939 for MoMA’s then president, A. Conger Goodyear, it was followed by a similar idea that Noguchi later pitched to British architect and furniture designer T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings. But while voluntarily interned in a Second World War camp, he realized that Robsjohn-Gibbings had begun mass-producing his design without his permission. As soon as he was released, Noguchi created his own improved version—still in production by Herman Miller—which rendered the copy irrelevant.
Fast-forward to today: The Noguchi table and its many copycats are everywhere. "My dentist office called and wants their table back," jokes Hilal. "I do wonder if the royalties of the licensing deal for this coffee table alone are propping up the Noguchi Museum." But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s lost its edge. "I’d actually make the argument that it’s so overdone that it’s back to cool again," says Roddy, while Hilal notes that "the price point is its saving grace."
Equally sculptural and minimalist coffee tables that you probably won’t find at the dentist’s office just yet include the TT2 by Sattio Studio, which epitomizes quiet refinement. Its two blocks of varnished Douglas fir support an expansive rectangular top in the same material, which is overlaid with an ovoid panel. The Marfa table by Anthony Guerrée is like the IN-50 if you were to put it through some sort of techno-futurist filter. The design swaps Noguchi's wooden base for aluminum diagonal beams that interlock beneath a frosted-glass oval top.
Arco: The Innovative, Exhaustingly Imitated Floor Lamp
The sweeping curve of the Arco by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni is instantly recognizable, having graced the silver screen in a list of films as varied as Diamonds Are Forever, Iron Man, and Conclave—and many an IRL living room too. The Italian brothers designed the lamp for Flos in 1962, and it has been in constant production since. Anchored by a heavy Carrera marble base, an almost impossibly thin stem arches high overhead to suspend a semispherical polished shade. "At the time, it was a feat of engineering and materials," says Roddy. Its genius lies in its practicality: "The Arco is great for people who hate a project—you can have overhead lighting without having to know how to install any wiring in your ceiling," she explains.
The original design’s commercial and cultural success has led to countless copies and "so many bad reproductions floating around," according to Hilal. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but for the Arco, its reputation has been somewhat diluted by these knockoffs. "The Arco is so iconic, and copied, that if I see one in your house I will assume it’s fake," jokes Roddy. However, "the Castiglionis were nothing if not innovative, and I think they would be almost disappointed to learn that we were still using their designs in 2026," she muses. "They would want you to support contemporary design."
In that spirit, there are other options that offer overhead illumination sans ceiling wires. One lamp that certainly won’t be mistaken for the Arco anytime soon is Anna Karlin’s elegant Seed Pod Lamp. Here, the arching steel stem launches from a tripod stand and is propped up by a forked support and weighted base, while the delicate neck ends in a hand-blown glass sphere. A comfortable choice for behind a sofa or armchair in more compact spaces, Allied Maker’s Crest Floor Lamp carries an attitude similar to the Arco’s but with a more brooding, vintage-leading vibe. Its wooden base, finished to expose the unique grains, supports a tall stem that culminates in a hand-spun brass shade that cups a hand-blown 13-inch glass diffuser.
LC4: Every Movie Villain’s Chair
Industrial yet ergonomic, sophisticated yet severe, the LC4 Chaise Lounge was designed in 1928 by Swiss French architect Le Corbusier with Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Jeanneret and put into production by Thonet Frères the following year. As the modernist dictum states, "Form follows function," and the trio created a chair that’s wholly in service to near-horizontal lounging. The piece’s curved tubular steel frame is cradled by a four-legged lacquered base, with an adjustable seat that follows the contours of a reclined body. A cylindrical cushion provides a headrest, while finishes range from canvas and leather to various haired hides.
In 1965, the LC4 was propelled into the global spotlight when Cassina acquired exclusive rights to manufacture the chair, and it has been in production with the Italian brand ever since. The seat’s "rigidity and minimalistic sculptural presence" have helped secure its icon status, says Hilal. Yet those same qualities can make you "immediately feel like you are at your therapist’s office," he adds. Roddy has a distinctly colder space in mind when she thinks of the LC4: "The only people who own this chair are movie villains."
For something equally industrial but more pared back, consider the Deep Thoughts Leather Chaise from Blu Dot. It simplifies the LC4’s language by concealing the tubular frame within a cushioned body, leaving cross-braced legs as the only visible structure. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the speculative Daydreamer chaise by Onlyonly is anything but minimal—the segmented sections of the piece expose the structural complexity, which is intended to heighten bodily awareness. If it looks a little unsettling, isn’t that all the more proof of how disruptive the design is?
Illustrations by Jon Stich
Product images courtesy of respective brands and designers
Selection curated by Adrian Madlener
Published
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