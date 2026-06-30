Everyone Knows These 5 Classic Furnishings, But You Should Meet Their Contemporary Alternatives

Most design classics are classic for a reason. What we now collectively revere as 20th-century furniture and lighting icons became ubiquitous because of their recognizable forms, innovative use of materials, and ability to transform a space. But popularity can also be a curse, and issues of skyrocketing costs tend to follow in-demand pieces. While we will always appreciate these design icons, there are fresher alternatives worth considering to populate your living space. Read on to learn the lore of five furniture pieces that have achieved household-name status and discover other options that could add a bit of surprise to the same square footage instead. No matter what you choose, dig deeper, and never, ever settle for a dupe! Camaleonda: The Popular but Polarizing Sofa

When Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini released his Camaleonda modular seating in 1970, he could hardly have guessed that his creation would someday grace thousands of magazine pages, Pinterest boards, and Instagram carousels. The sofa is unmistakable thanks to its cloudlike silhouette, created by tightly ruched upholstery over foam seat, back, and armrest cushions. The hooks and rings allow the modules to easily be rearranged and reconnected, depending on the whims of the user. "You get a modular sofa when you need to functionally split or fit a space," says L.A.-based design adviser and curator Meaghan Roddy. After its initial launch, the sofa was only in production for nine years in the ’70s, until B&B Italia reissued it in 2020. The design quickly became emblematic of pandemic-era redecorating, and six years later, we may have officially hit peak Camaleonda. Although the sofa is touted as a dynamic icon well suited for a new era, Roddy finds it ironic that a modular piece has become so expected. "Modular sofas say, ‘I’m unpredictable; I am never in the same place twice,’" she says. "It’s antithetical to use a sofa that is half a century old for this." With that in mind, newer alternatives include the Mangas Outdoor system, designed by Patricia Urquiola for Gan, which is contemporary, comfortable, and, better still, also suitable for outdoor use. How’s that for unpredictability? The simple chaise and pouf modules wrapped in a variety of textured knits can be positioned together in various arrangements, and a matching rug is available, too. Or, if you’re drawn to Camaleonda’s curves, Jennifer Choi’s Venn Modular Seating for Otras Formas offers rounded modules and pebblelike backs and armrests that can be configured into sofas and armchairs.

Camaleonda Sectional Sofa by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia The seat module, backrest, armrest, and capitonné design of the new Camaleonda are still manufactured with the innovative system of cables, hooks and rings created by Bellini in 1970. Internally, it has been redesigned to be more comfortable than the original. Shop

Mangas Outdoor Module by Patricia Urquiola for GAN The Mangas Outdoor module is a large-format seat specially designed for relaxed and casual semi-covered environments, such as porches or pergolas. Prices range between $2,480 and $4,860 for the items in the collection. Shop

USM Haller: The Too Perfect Modular System

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In 1961, Swiss architect Fritz Haller was hired to design the headquarters for USM, which was then a heritage metal company in sleepy Münsingen, Switzerland. Together with Paul Schärer Jr., he decided that they needed a reconfigurable furniture system to align with the modernist building’s interiors. The result was so attractive that the company pivoted to producing the USM Haller for the global market—and a new identity was born for the then 80-year-old manufacturer. Decades after its initial release, the USM Haller system still strikes an impressive balance between aesthetics and functionality. "This is a tough one to beat," says San Francisco–based interior designer Michael Hilal. "It really is a perfect modular system in every way." Given its customization potential, the system can be put to use in almost any context, from the office to the bedroom, so "it can be a real ‘Who is she?!’ moment," Hilal says. Though he notes that "the price keeps creeping up," potentially due to current unpredictable tariffs. For a more playful take that is somehow even more flexible than the Haller system, the CABINET+ collection by UK and Georgian studio SKNYPL is composed of a stained birch coffee table, shelf, and two stools, which can be stacked and reconfigured into a large cabinet. Meanwhile, Netherlands-based designer Rino Claessens’s Modular Ceramics offer a sculptural alternative. His cross, T-shape, corner and straight modules are all fired separately in the ceramic kiln, then bolted together from the inside to be combined into striking compositions.

USM Haller Shelving (R2) The R2 arrangement sees the modular USM Haller system formulated as a bookshelf with both closed and open storage. It's available in 14 standard surface colors. Shop

Stacked Storage System by MUUTO Being both versatile and functional, the Stacked Storage System can be arranged and rearranged for the exact aesthetic and functional needs of any space. Shop

Modular Ceramics by Rino Claessens, Gallery Scene Ouverte Modular Ceramics is a system that creates the freedom to make a large variety of objects in which the ceramic kiln is no longer the size limit. The system consists of four ceramic modules: a cross, a T-shape, a corner and a straight module. Shop

USM Haller Shelving (EW1) The EW1 configuration allows the USM Haller system to perform as a wardrobe. A rail provides space for hanging clothes, while open and closed shelves add adaptable storage space. It's available in 14 standard surface colors. Shop

Cabinet+ by SKNYPL CABINET+ consists of four pieces of furniture: two stools, a coffee table, and a rack. When assembled, they transform into a sculptural large shelving unit. Prices for the parts of the set range from $734 to $4,361. Shop

Noguchi’s IN-50: The Waiting Room Standard

An enduring favorite for the simplicity of its curvaceous wooden base and asymmetric glass top, Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi’s coffee table was introduced by Herman Miller in 1947. "I have a particular snobbery about the Noguchi table," says Roddy, recalling her time working in auctions when she handled the original Goodyear Table, which inspired it. First designed in 1939 for MoMA’s then president, A. Conger Goodyear, it was followed by a similar idea that Noguchi later pitched to British architect and furniture designer T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings. But while voluntarily interned in a Second World War camp, he realized that Robsjohn-Gibbings had begun mass-producing his design without his permission. As soon as he was released, Noguchi created his own improved version—still in production by Herman Miller—which rendered the copy irrelevant. Fast-forward to today: The Noguchi table and its many copycats are everywhere. "My dentist office called and wants their table back," jokes Hilal. "I do wonder if the royalties of the licensing deal for this coffee table alone are propping up the Noguchi Museum." But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s lost its edge. "I’d actually make the argument that it’s so overdone that it’s back to cool again," says Roddy, while Hilal notes that "the price point is its saving grace." Equally sculptural and minimalist coffee tables that you probably won’t find at the dentist’s office just yet include the TT2 by Sattio Studio, which epitomizes quiet refinement. Its two blocks of varnished Douglas fir support an expansive rectangular top in the same material, which is overlaid with an ovoid panel. The Marfa table by Anthony Guerrée is like the IN-50 if you were to put it through some sort of techno-futurist filter. The design swaps Noguchi's wooden base for aluminum diagonal beams that interlock beneath a frosted-glass oval top.

Noguchi Table by Isamu Noguchi Designed in 1948 by sculptor Isamu Noguchi, this table is still coveted today because of its generous and playful curvaceous lines, which catch the eye and invite interaction. Price ranges from $2,895 to $3,195 depending on the finish. Shop

Cyclade Table by Gabriel Tan for Herman Miller The Cyclade Tables are available in three organic forms that can be used individually or nested in asymmetrical arrangements. Gabriel Tan found inspiration for the Cyclade Tables in shifting islands, a Pangea-like idea in which they could seamlessly come together and flow apart. Shop

bb coffee table by Corpus Studio The table is composed of 4 cast metal shells or feet that suggest a storage space and are united by a tabletop. Price upon request. Shop

Coffee Table TT2 by Sattio Studio Sattio Studio specializes in the creation of sculptural furniture and accessories that echo the essence of geometric precision and imagination. Limited edition of 100 pieces. Handmade in France. Shop

Oni Coffee Table by Slash Objects The Green Onyx top is supported by a brush-finished and hand-waxed brass (or antiqued) base with asymmetric legs that explore harmony and balance through proportions. Shop

Marfa by Anthony Guerrée Marfa is a coffee table whose base is composed of large, intersecting aluminum beams arranged diagonally. This complex but stable base contrasts with the softness and fluidity of the blurred glass top. Shop

Arco: The Innovative, Exhaustingly Imitated Floor Lamp

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The sweeping curve of the Arco by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni is instantly recognizable, having graced the silver screen in a list of films as varied as Diamonds Are Forever, Iron Man, and Conclave—and many an IRL living room too. The Italian brothers designed the lamp for Flos in 1962, and it has been in constant production since. Anchored by a heavy Carrera marble base, an almost impossibly thin stem arches high overhead to suspend a semispherical polished shade. "At the time, it was a feat of engineering and materials," says Roddy. Its genius lies in its practicality: "The Arco is great for people who hate a project—you can have overhead lighting without having to know how to install any wiring in your ceiling," she explains. The original design’s commercial and cultural success has led to countless copies and "so many bad reproductions floating around," according to Hilal. Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but for the Arco, its reputation has been somewhat diluted by these knockoffs. "The Arco is so iconic, and copied, that if I see one in your house I will assume it’s fake," jokes Roddy. However, "the Castiglionis were nothing if not innovative, and I think they would be almost disappointed to learn that we were still using their designs in 2026," she muses. "They would want you to support contemporary design." In that spirit, there are other options that offer overhead illumination sans ceiling wires. One lamp that certainly won’t be mistaken for the Arco anytime soon is Anna Karlin’s elegant Seed Pod Lamp. Here, the arching steel stem launches from a tripod stand and is propped up by a forked support and weighted base, while the delicate neck ends in a hand-blown glass sphere. A comfortable choice for behind a sofa or armchair in more compact spaces, Allied Maker’s Crest Floor Lamp carries an attitude similar to the Arco’s but with a more brooding, vintage-leading vibe. Its wooden base, finished to expose the unique grains, supports a tall stem that culminates in a hand-spun brass shade that cups a hand-blown 13-inch glass diffuser.

Arco Led by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni The Arco LED lamp emits direct light via a perforated aluminum diffuser mounted on a stainless-steel telescopic stem. The reflector is made from aluminum, and the base is made from marble. Shop

Seed Pod Lamp by Anna Karlin This lamp is a visual exploration of fragility and balance in a robust piece. An arching stem ends in a hand blown glass sphere. Its long neck and heavy head are propped up by a weighted base and a forked support. Shop

Louis Floor Lamp by Thomas Lemut Limited edition of eight lamps. The model shown here is made from brass and walnut, but other metal and wood finishes are available on request. Shop

Crest Floor Lamp by Allied Maker The wooden base is crafted from premium-grade, and finished to a perfect sheen to expose its unique grain patterns. The shade is hand-spun from brass and is attached to a hand-blown 13" glass diffuser. Shop

Bishop Task Floor Lamp by Coil + Drift The Bishop Task Floor Lamp is inspired by the iconic Bishop’s Hook cast-iron street lamps that illuminate New York City’s Williamsburg Bridge. The decagonal stained-wood base is heavily weighted. A blackened-steel base plate is included for added stability. Shop

LC4: Every Movie Villain’s Chair

Industrial yet ergonomic, sophisticated yet severe, the LC4 Chaise Lounge was designed in 1928 by Swiss French architect Le Corbusier with Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Jeanneret and put into production by Thonet Frères the following year. As the modernist dictum states, "Form follows function," and the trio created a chair that’s wholly in service to near-horizontal lounging. The piece’s curved tubular steel frame is cradled by a four-legged lacquered base, with an adjustable seat that follows the contours of a reclined body. A cylindrical cushion provides a headrest, while finishes range from canvas and leather to various haired hides. In 1965, the LC4 was propelled into the global spotlight when Cassina acquired exclusive rights to manufacture the chair, and it has been in production with the Italian brand ever since. The seat’s "rigidity and minimalistic sculptural presence" have helped secure its icon status, says Hilal. Yet those same qualities can make you "immediately feel like you are at your therapist’s office," he adds. Roddy has a distinctly colder space in mind when she thinks of the LC4: "The only people who own this chair are movie villains." For something equally industrial but more pared back, consider the Deep Thoughts Leather Chaise from Blu Dot. It simplifies the LC4’s language by concealing the tubular frame within a cushioned body, leaving cross-braced legs as the only visible structure. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the speculative Daydreamer chaise by Onlyonly is anything but minimal—the segmented sections of the piece expose the structural complexity, which is intended to heighten bodily awareness. If it looks a little unsettling, isn’t that all the more proof of how disruptive the design is?

LC4 Chaise Lounge from Cassina Le Corbusier held that furniture should be “extensions of our limbs and adapted to human functions.” The LC4 Chaise Lounge (1928) embodies this notion with a “floating” frame that moves with the body. Shop

System Lounge Seat by Söderberg A minimalist lounge seat with a laser cut steel frame and a leather seat attached with heavy duty belts. Leather belts also serve as armrests. Shop

Deep Thoughts Leather Chaise from Blu Dot A sleek silhouette with a gently reclined seat for relaxed, ergonomic comfort. A bent-ply shell wrapped in foam and batting offers lasting comfort and structure. Steel tube base provide strength and a smooth, modern finish. Shop

Chaise Longue Indochine by Charlotte Perriand from Cassina An iconic chaise longue equipped with armrests, to read, write and work in complete relaxation. The chair is made from tubular steel, recycled PET fiber, and fabric or leather upholstery. Shop

Daydreamer by onlyonly studio A collectible lounge chair designed by onlyonly studio, an architecture firm based in Riga, Latvia. It features a steel base and a yellow plant-based latex cushion. Shop

Château Lounge by De Troupe The Château chaise examines the geometry of faceted shapes. The back head rest is adjustable. Available in different wood species & finishes. Shop