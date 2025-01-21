New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This $2.5M Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Just Listed for the First Time

Designed by Fredrick Liebhardt, the Clark Residence is a perfectly preserved time capsule in San Diego.
Text by
Location: 1878 Washington Place, San Diego, California

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1959

Architect: Fredrick Liebhardt

Addition Date: 1965

Addition Architect: Homer Delawie

Footprint: 2329 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 Acres

From the Agent: "The Clark Residence is available for the first time on the market since it was built in 1959. The original home was designed by Fredrick Liebhardt, with an addition by Homer Delawie. Liebhardt, a master architect and an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed this home in the style of Usonian architecture for Jim and Amelia Clark. Jim was an artist/professor, and they raised their family here. Set on a private, extensive lot (0.28 acres) in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood, this midcentury-modern gem is in original, vintage condition, perfect for the architecture enthusiast. The 4-bedroom residence features iconic post-and-beam redwood construction, with clerestory windows and unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail displayed in every room, including custom built-ins that are signature designs of Liebhardt. Much of the home is set on a single story at street level, but up a short flight of stairs, you’ll find one of the bedrooms which was originally designed as an artist studio and added on by Delawie in the mid 1960s. Other notable features include a cozy woodburning fireplace, an open-air atrium in the center of the home, an heirloom Edranol avocado tree, and an attached two-car garage with driveway parking."

Architect Homer Delawie designed the 1965 upstairs addition, which was originally intended as an art studio.

The midcentury post-and-beam home features immaculately preserved redwood millwork.

With wraparound windows and ample deck space, the home flows into the surrounding landscape.

The living room features an operational woodburning fireplace.

Pictured on the right, an open-air atrium sits in the middle of the house.

1878 Washington Place, located in San Diego, California, listed for $2,500,000 by Sotheby’s.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

