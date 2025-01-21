This $2.5M Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Just Listed for the First Time

Footprint: 2329 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 Acres

From the Agent: "The Clark Residence is available for the first time on the market since it was built in 1959. The original home was designed by Fredrick Liebhardt, with an addition by Homer Delawie. Liebhardt, a master architect and an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed this home in the style of Usonian architecture for Jim and Amelia Clark. Jim was an artist/professor, and they raised their family here. Set on a private, extensive lot (0.28 acres) in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood, this midcentury-modern gem is in original, vintage condition, perfect for the architecture enthusiast. The 4-bedroom residence features iconic post-and-beam redwood construction, with clerestory windows and unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail displayed in every room, including custom built-ins that are signature designs of Liebhardt. Much of the home is set on a single story at street level, but up a short flight of stairs, you’ll find one of the bedrooms which was originally designed as an artist studio and added on by Delawie in the mid 1960s. Other notable features include a cozy woodburning fireplace, an open-air atrium in the center of the home, an heirloom Edranol avocado tree, and an attached two-car garage with driveway parking."