Claire Danes Is Selling Her West Village Townhouse for $9.7M

Renovation Architects: BKSK

Footprint: 3,890 square feet (four bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

From the Agent: "This Greek revival townhouse featuring four oversized bedrooms and three outdoor spaces is ideally located at the crossroads of the West Village, SoHo, and Greenwich Village. Upon entering, you’ll be enchanted by the home’s original charm, seamlessly modernized with thoughtful updates. The foyer doubles as a mudroom, with floor-to-ceiling double sliding doors that can close off the space. You’ll also find a large coat closet, a discreet powder room, as well as a concealable, custom-built home office with floor-to-ceiling multi-slide doors. With its soaring 11-foot ceilings, the main living area has a loft-like quality with an open floor plan connecting living room, dining room, and kitchen, centered by an elegant fireplace. The kitchen features a Miele appliance suite, electric blinds, heated flooring, and a floor-to-ceiling folding glass wall that opens to the terrace, making al fresco dining effortless. Another unique twist is the skylight that doubles as the glass-block floor for the terrace above. This exceptional home also features modern comfort with a multi-zone temperature control system and a security camera system, along with an integrated Sonos sound system for high-quality audio throughout."