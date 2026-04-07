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For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap FactoryView 11 Photos

For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory

Original brickwork, tall banks of windows, and big wooden beams can be found throughout the sunny flat.
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Location: 500 West Harbor, Residence 1601, San Diego, California

Price: $1,600,000

Year Built: 1921

Architect: William Wheeler

Renovation Date: 1993

Renovation Architect: Milford Wayne Donaldson

Footprint: 1,492 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Built in 1921, the Citrus / Pacific Soap Factory Building was designed by local San Diego architect William Wheeler. In 1993, architect Milford Wayne Donaldson completed CityFront Terrace, which integrated a contemporary brick condominium building with the historic factory, making it one of the largest brick buildings on the West Coast. Loft residence 1601 is in the original, historically designated Soap Factory building, and is part of the Mills Act. The primary bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate bath and shower. This is an extremely rare offering in Downtown San Diego: a chance to live in a historic building full of character and charm, while having direct access to modern amenities and a true urban lifestyle."

The building’s original wood beams and brick walls are exposed throughout the interior.

The building’s original wood beams and brick walls are exposed throughout the interior.

For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory - Photo 2 of 10 -
For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory - Photo 3 of 10 -
The living room and both bedrooms have walls of west-facing windows with iron frames.&nbsp;

The living room and both bedrooms have walls of west-facing windows with iron frames. 

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A small reading nook sits off the second bedroom.

A small reading nook sits off the second bedroom.

The original architect, William Wheeler, designed buildings throughout San Diego, including the Balboa Theatre.

The original architect, William Wheeler, designed buildings throughout San Diego, including the Balboa Theatre.

For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory - Photo 8 of 10 -
For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory - Photo 9 of 10 -
The apartment has access to all the amenities at the more recently constructed CityFront Terrace, including a jacuzzi, barbecues, a 75-foot-long lap pool, a 3,500-square-foot gym, and more.

The apartment has access to all the amenities at the more recently constructed CityFront Terrace, including a jacuzzi, barbecues, a 75-foot-long lap pool, a 3,500-square-foot gym, and more.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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