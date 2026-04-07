For $1.6M, You Can Score a Loft in a San Diego Soap Factory

Footprint: 1,492 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "Built in 1921, the Citrus / Pacific Soap Factory Building was designed by local San Diego architect William Wheeler. In 1993, architect Milford Wayne Donaldson completed CityFront Terrace, which integrated a contemporary brick condominium building with the historic factory, making it one of the largest brick buildings on the West Coast. Loft residence 1601 is in the original, historically designated Soap Factory building, and is part of the Mills Act. The primary bedroom offers a spacious walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate bath and shower. This is an extremely rare offering in Downtown San Diego: a chance to live in a historic building full of character and charm, while having direct access to modern amenities and a true urban lifestyle."