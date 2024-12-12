This $2.8M Compound in Upstate New York Is Ready for Peak Cabin Season
Location: 421 Church Avenue, Germantown, New York
Price: $2,750,000
Footprint: 1,962 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 60 acres
From the Agent: "Church House in Germantown, New York, is a 60-acre oasis situated along a gentle ridgeline with views of the Catskill Mountains. The wood-clad compound, nested in vegetable and flower gardens, includes a main house, guest studio, artist studio/gardening workshop, outdoor entertaining pergola, and pole barn/garage, all oriented west across park-like lawns, laid stone walls, wild meadows, forests, and mountains. Starting in 2018, the owners transformed this property—which now includes mature woods with walking trails and a 1/2-acre swimming pond with dock and gazebo—into a secluded sanctuary with a focus on preserving the diverse native habitat. Emphasizing function and sustainability, the spaces are handmade with authenticity and designed for comfort."
Church House, located at 421 Church Avenue in Germantown, New York, is currently listed for $2,750,000 with Kyle Irwin of Corcoran Country Living.
