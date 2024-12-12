This $2.8M Compound in Upstate New York Is Ready for Peak Cabin Season

Lot Size: 60 acres

From the Agent: "Church House in Germantown, New York, is a 60-acre oasis situated along a gentle ridgeline with views of the Catskill Mountains. The wood-clad compound, nested in vegetable and flower gardens, includes a main house, guest studio, artist studio/gardening workshop, outdoor entertaining pergola, and pole barn/garage, all oriented west across park-like lawns, laid stone walls, wild meadows, forests, and mountains. Starting in 2018, the owners transformed this property—which now includes mature woods with walking trails and a 1/2-acre swimming pond with dock and gazebo—into a secluded sanctuary with a focus on preserving the diverse native habitat. Emphasizing function and sustainability, the spaces are handmade with authenticity and designed for comfort."