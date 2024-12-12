SubscribeSign In
This $2.8M Compound in Upstate New York Is Ready for Peak Cabin Season

Set in the heart of the Hudson Valley, the 60-acre estate includes a three-bedroom home, a guest cottage, and a detached workshop.
Location: 421 Church Avenue, Germantown, New York

Price: $2,750,000

Footprint: 1,962 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 60 acres

From the Agent: "Church House in Germantown, New York, is a 60-acre oasis situated along a gentle ridgeline with views of the Catskill Mountains. The wood-clad compound, nested in vegetable and flower gardens, includes a main house, guest studio, artist studio/gardening workshop, outdoor entertaining pergola, and pole barn/garage, all oriented west across park-like lawns, laid stone walls, wild meadows, forests, and mountains. Starting in 2018, the owners transformed this property—which now includes mature woods with walking trails and a 1/2-acre swimming pond with dock and gazebo—into a secluded sanctuary with a focus on preserving the diverse native habitat. Emphasizing function and sustainability, the spaces are handmade with authenticity and designed for comfort."

A winding drive leads through a thick, forested landscape to the 60-acre property.

The open kitchen, complete with banquette dining, has large windows and tall glass doors that open to an adjacent courtyard.

Polished concrete floors continue into a living room/library with vaulted ceilings.

One of the home’s two bathrooms has a&nbsp; shower clad in playfully patterned tiles.

A wildflower meadow connects the main residence with the guesthouse, which doubles as a charming artist studio.&nbsp;

