After a Divine Intervention, a Converted 19th-Century Church Lists for $3.9M

Lot Size: 37 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Potter Mountain House, a masterfully reimagined Greek Revival church turned luxury designer estate. The original timber-framed structure was constructed in 1837 as the Manorkill Methodist Church, serving its community for over a century before being carefully dismantled and relocated to its current 37-acre site with sweeping Catskill Mountain views in Gilboa, New York. In 2023, the building began its two-year transformation (by the boutique design/build firm ICDT Studio) into a breathtaking 6,242-square-foot residence honoring its historic soul while layering in a refined, design-forward sensibility. The result is a one-of-a-kind architectural offering that balances reverence for the past with an intentional, contemporary design ethos."