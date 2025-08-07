SubscribeSign In
After a Divine Intervention, a Converted 19th-Century Church Lists for $3.9M

The structure was moved to a 37-acre site in Gilboa, New York, and revamped with five bedrooms, a library, and a lofty living room.
Text by
Location: 1174 Potter Mountain Road, Gilboa, New York

Price: $3,895,000

Year Built: 1837

Renovation Date: 2025

Renovation Designer: ICDT Studio

Footprint: 6,242 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 37 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Potter Mountain House, a masterfully reimagined Greek Revival church turned luxury designer estate. The original timber-framed structure was constructed in 1837 as the Manorkill Methodist Church, serving its community for over a century before being carefully dismantled and relocated to its current 37-acre site with sweeping Catskill Mountain views in Gilboa, New York. In 2023, the building began its two-year transformation (by the boutique design/build firm ICDT Studio) into a breathtaking 6,242-square-foot residence honoring its historic soul while layering in a refined, design-forward sensibility. The result is a one-of-a-kind architectural offering that balances reverence for the past with an intentional, contemporary design ethos."

The home is available fully furnished.

An 18-foot-long glass chandelier hangs over the library, which is set below the cupola of the former church.

The home is set on a rural 37-acre site, just under an hour’s drive from Albany and Hudson.

The wine room accommodates up to 625 bottles.

This bathroom is wrapped in Bardiglio marble imported from Tuscany.

The wooded property is peppered with rivers and seasonal waterfalls.

1174 Potter Mountain Road in Gilboa, New York, is currently listed for $3,895,000 by Anthony D’Argenzio of This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

