After a Divine Intervention, a Converted 19th-Century Church Lists for $3.9M
Location: 1174 Potter Mountain Road, Gilboa, New York
Price: $3,895,000
Year Built: 1837
Renovation Date: 2025
Renovation Designer: ICDT Studio
Footprint: 6,242 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)
Lot Size: 37 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to Potter Mountain House, a masterfully reimagined Greek Revival church turned luxury designer estate. The original timber-framed structure was constructed in 1837 as the Manorkill Methodist Church, serving its community for over a century before being carefully dismantled and relocated to its current 37-acre site with sweeping Catskill Mountain views in Gilboa, New York. In 2023, the building began its two-year transformation (by the boutique design/build firm ICDT Studio) into a breathtaking 6,242-square-foot residence honoring its historic soul while layering in a refined, design-forward sensibility. The result is a one-of-a-kind architectural offering that balances reverence for the past with an intentional, contemporary design ethos."
1174 Potter Mountain Road in Gilboa, New York, is currently listed for $3,895,000 by Anthony D’Argenzio of This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.