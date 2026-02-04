How a Tiny Red Home in Norway Turned Into a Compound of Gables

Photographer: Tom Auger

From the Architect: "This project in Rælingen, Norway, is an expansion of a modest traditional home into a rich and spatially complex residence for a large and active family. The original house, a small red-painted wooden dwelling with white-framed windows in a popular romantic vernacular, was cherished by the owners for its character and familiarity. Their ambition was to preserve that charm while increasing the living area and creating a variety of new spaces suited to contemporary family life.

"The plot is long and narrow, wedged between two roads. To the east lies the street and the local neighborhood, while to the west the ground falls away towards a less interesting road and a beautiful forested landscape. The topography and spatial constraints became key drivers in shaping the architectural response. The design solution was to add two new volumes—one to the north and one to the south—linked to the existing house through open or semi-enclosed transitions. Conceptually, the project can be read as three red houses in a row, separated by two green open spaces. These between spaces, one outdoors—planted and paved—and one indoors facing the forest to the west, are integral to the experience of the house, bringing light, greenery, and seasonal change close to the interiors.