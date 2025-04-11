An Architect’s Historic Home Overlooking Honolulu Just Hit the Market for $3.5M

SubscribeSign In
Chip Detweiler’s 1974 residence is an ode to tropical brutalism—and it’s been meticulously restored down to the original deep-blue shade of its garage door.
Location: 2244 Round Top Dr, Honolulu, Hawaii

Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 1974

Architect: Chip Detweiler

Renovation Designer: Rick Kinsel

Footprint: 2,064 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "This tropical brutalist home, designed by architect Chip Detweiler, is a striking example of minimalist design that perfectly integrates with its natural surroundings. With open-screen windows inviting the tropical elements inside, the home embodies the principles of passive architecture. Detweiler’s use of concrete, wood, and stone creates a clean, honest aesthetic that highlights simplicity and functionality. The bold structure, paired with deep ocean-blue accents, reflects the essence of tropical brutalism, offering a timeless connection to the Pacific landscape. Detweiler’s design not only captures the beauty of the environment but also delivers a space where luxury and functionality meet, enhancing the experience of living both indoors and out."

Chip Detweiler designed many homes across Hawaii, and this one was his personal residence. The project received an award from the American Institute of Architects when it was originally built.

Before: A view of the home’s original living area.

Before: A portrait of architect Chip Detweiler in his Honolulu home.

Following the restoration, the residence is now designated as a historic home in Hawaii.

The floors are made from volcanic lava stone.

Mariko Reed
Mariko Reed
Renovation designer Rick Kinsel took pains to honor the home’s&nbsp;history, going as far as tracking down the architect’s former girlfriend to confirm the hue of blue used on the garage.

