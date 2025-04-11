An Architect’s Historic Home Overlooking Honolulu Just Hit the Market for $3.5M

Lot Size: 0.23 Acres

From the Agent: "This tropical brutalist home, designed by architect Chip Detweiler, is a striking example of minimalist design that perfectly integrates with its natural surroundings. With open-screen windows inviting the tropical elements inside, the home embodies the principles of passive architecture. Detweiler’s use of concrete, wood, and stone creates a clean, honest aesthetic that highlights simplicity and functionality. The bold structure, paired with deep ocean-blue accents, reflects the essence of tropical brutalism, offering a timeless connection to the Pacific landscape. Detweiler’s design not only captures the beauty of the environment but also delivers a space where luxury and functionality meet, enhancing the experience of living both indoors and out."