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Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7MView 29 Photos

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M

Meticulously restored by the design duo, the 135-year-old Waco landmark brings Gothic drama to cowboy country—and every piece of furniture comes with it.
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Location: 3300 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas 

Price: $2,699,000

Year Built: 1890 

Renovation Designers: Chip and Joanna Gaines 

Footprint: 6,176 square feet (4 beds, 3.5 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.815 acres

From the Agent: "Renovation duo Chip and Joanna Gaines meticulously designed, renovated, and restored the 135-year-old Waco castle, with the goal of honoring its past while making it a home again. The interiors combine historic details, including gorgeous millwork, antique tile floors, and diamond-paned windows, with spaces designed for everyday living and entertaining. Along with a formal dining room, living room, and renovated kitchen, the home includes a moody card room, formal library, and distinctive conservatory. Elegant bedrooms are joined by fully renovated spa bathrooms that make for luxurious sanctuaries. Lush landscaping around the house completes the picture-perfect scene. All furnishings, accessories, and decor have been thoughtfully selected to complement the home’s design and are included with the sale, creating a truly turnkey opportunity."

Read more about the Waco castle renovation on Dwell.

In a note republished on their Magnolia blog, Joanna Gaines describes the castle as looking "as if, once upon a time, somebody in Europe packed up a fairy-tale fortress and shipped it off to begin a new life in the American West."

In a note republished on their Magnolia blog, Joanna Gaines describes the castle as looking "as if, once upon a time, somebody in Europe packed up a fairy-tale fortress and shipped it off to begin a new life in the American West."

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 2 of 28 -

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The Gaineses purchased the castle in 2019 and completed its renovation in 2022.&nbsp;

The Gaineses purchased the castle in 2019 and completed its renovation in 2022. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 4 of 28 -
Joanna developed a palette of 10 colors for the project.&nbsp;

Joanna developed a palette of 10 colors for the project. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 6 of 28 -
One shade, "Conservatory," takes its name from the room where it appears.&nbsp;

One shade, "Conservatory," takes its name from the room where it appears. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 8 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 9 of 28 -
The renovated kitchen combines white and deep green cabinetry and marble work surfaces with the castle’s darker wood millwork.&nbsp;

The renovated kitchen combines white and deep green cabinetry and marble work surfaces with the castle’s darker wood millwork. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 11 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 12 of 28 -
Antique tiles accent floors throughout the house.&nbsp;

Antique tiles accent floors throughout the house. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 14 of 28 -
One of the home’s three full bathrooms has a clawfoot tub with views through diamond-paned windows.&nbsp;

One of the home’s three full bathrooms has a clawfoot tub with views through diamond-paned windows. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 16 of 28 -
Built in 1913 and known locally as Cottonland Castle, the Waco landmark was modeled after a fortress in Germany.&nbsp;

Built in 1913 and known locally as Cottonland Castle, the Waco landmark was modeled after a fortress in Germany. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 18 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 19 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 20 of 28 -
Two of the home’s four bedrooms have their own fireplaces.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Two of the home’s four bedrooms have their own fireplaces.  

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 22 of 28 -
The lower level includes a flex room, a fourth bedroom, a bathroom, a card room, and laundry.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The lower level includes a flex room, a fourth bedroom, a bathroom, a card room, and laundry.  

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 24 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 25 of 28 -
The Gaineses preserved the castle’s original character while giving several spaces new uses—like the card room pictured here.&nbsp;

The Gaineses preserved the castle’s original character while giving several spaces new uses—like the card room pictured here. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 27 of 28 -
Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Texas Castle Just Listed for $2.7M - Photo 28 of 28 -

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