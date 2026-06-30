Why Are Cabins in Chile So Cool?

Chile is a relatively young country, so if you want a second home here, you usually build from scratch, unlike in Europe, where you’d probably buy something preexisting. There’s a lot of drama in the landscape, from the desert to Patagonia and the long coastline, so there are lots of places where you can have a small plot. Because of that, and the local culture of the outdoors and trekking, there are lots of cabins in remote places. Since the 1990s, Santiago—where I grew up—has produced a lot of good architects, and a second home or a cabin would be a normal first commission. I went to architecture school in London, but I ended up going into photography, and when I came back to Chile, I started working with small architecture practices and photographing lots of these types of projects. A few of the architects I’ve collaborated with over the past twenty years, like Guillermo Acuña, focus on cabins and rural vacation houses. Some of the cabins I’ve photographed the architects built for themselves. It’s a very Chilean thing…cabins in dramatic settings, but there isn’t really a vernacular. Some are quite experimental and funky. Many use wood because it’s cheap and easier to build with.

Each cabin in this selection has its own strong personality and was built in a beautiful but challenging context. Most are either on the coast or in the south of Chile, where people usually vacation. Because they’re remote, it’s not unusual for me to stay a couple of nights when I shoot them. Sometimes I go by myself and the places are empty, or the owners or architects are there and we get to know each other. What I’m drawn to depends on the place: Sometimes it’s more about the structure; sometimes it’s the relationship with the landscape. Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso + Stefano Rolla

Casa Engawa by Santiago Valdivieso and Stefano Rolla in Punta Pite, Chile.

Casa Engawa is a family’s weekend house about two hours outside Santiago. It was one of Santiago Valdivieso’s first projects. It’s not as isolated as some of the other cabins in this selection—you can see other houses around. But the glass facade’s exterior screen system works really well for flexible transparency: It’s just wooden slats on rails that you slide manually from an exterior corridor. You can shut the whole thing or open them up. The shading protects the house from the strong afternoon sun, and since the west side also faces the street, it gives the family some privacy but still lets the light in. Casa A en la Pendiente by Santiago Valdivieso + Nicolás Domínguez

Casa A en la Pendiente by Santiago Valdivieso and Nicolás Domínguez in Lago Ranco, Chile.

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Casa A en la Pendiente is the guesthouse of a big family’s much more traditional-looking vacation home that’s out of sight from the cabin. Now that the children have their own children, they don’t all fit in the main house, so when they come, they stay here. Usually A-shaped houses have more straightforward layouts, but this one has a mezzanine on one side and a split level to the back and a skylight along the ridge. The interior has a Nordic vibe, and there is a lot happening, but at the same time, it’s symmetrical. Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo

Cabañas la Loica y la Tagua by Croxatto & Opazo in Matanzas, Chile.

These cabins are rented as Airbnbs, and they’re quite popular. They’re about three hours from Santiago on a beach that’s a known kitesurfing spot. I stayed there, and the view is quite intense because it’s so open. The cabins are built on the edge of the cliff, in relationship to the view basically, so it’s very dramatic. When you’re inside and looking toward the sea, you don’t get a sense of the ground beneath. The interiors are simple, and they’re pretty small but comfy. I can see why a weekend stay here would be appealing. Casa en los Árboles by Max Núñez Arquitectos

Casa en los Árboles by Max Núñez Arquitectos in Malalcahuello, Chile.

Casa en los Árboles is architect Max Núñez’s family vacation house; they mostly use it in the winter. I got to stay there with them for a few days and ski. It’s bigger than it looks. Max was trying to rework the typical A-frame to create a more interesting relationship with the landscape—not just for the sake of it. It doesn’t have a traditional ground floor, just an entry where you take off your skis, then move up to the first level with the bedrooms. The top floor, which is the kitchen and living room, is like a viewing tower. "For the same reason people build cabins, it’s nice to photograph them: to get away and get to know these places.... They could be next to a national park, by a fjord, or in front of the ocean." —Cristóbal Palma, photographer Cabañón by Susuka Architects

Cabañón by Susuka Architects in Santiago, Chile.

Cabañón is on the outskirts of Santiago, even though it looks pretty remote. Juan Pablo Corvalán [the cofounder of Susuka] is dean of the faculty of architecture, animation, design, and construction at the Universidad de las Américas, but he also plays music, so the second floor of the cabin is his little studio. The actual structure is quite simple, but the roof looks almost like a bent piece of paper. It’s based on an A-frame that’s been pulled off-center. From within, it’s a bit like being on the underside of a pitched tent. The ceiling height shifts a lot, so some interior areas feel more compressed and others more open. Isla Lebe by GAAA / Guillermo Acuña

Isla Lebe by GAAA / Guillermo Acuña in Chiloé, Chile.

This is Guillermo’s own place; he builds a lot around Chiloé, an island in the south, so he splits his time between there and Santiago. It’s constantly evolving—there’s always some new addition or slight change. It started as his boathouse, then he added two flats above it and converted the ground floor into a kitchen/living area. Later, he built two freestanding glass cabins—one for himself, another for a friend he shares the land with—and a new boathouse with a couple of sleeping areas above it. The site is quite dramatic because it’s only an island part of the time, depending on the tide. If you miss the crossing, you have to take a boat. I first photographed Isla Lebe about ten years ago, and I’ve been back five times since. I’ve collaborated with Guillermo a lot, so if I have to shoot one of his nearby projects, I’ll stay with him there. I feel quite lucky every time. Casa en Coique by Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann

Casa en Coique by Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann in Lago Ranco, Chile.

This is the guesthouse of a larger holiday house near Lago Ranco. It has a circular plan with three extruded volumes, each containing a bedroom. The ground floor is the social space, with a little kitchen and seating area. I like its 360 view; you feel like you’re inside the trees. The interior is very monochromatic. The upstairs is more like a prism because of the bedroom volumes. Cristián is very interested in round shapes…and working around that sort of form. Casa Prisma by Smiljan Radić

Casa Prisma by Smiljan Radić in Conguillío, Chile.