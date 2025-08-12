A Clever Wood Alternative Helps This Contemporary Home Blend Into Its Surroundings

In a suburban neighborhood of Chicago’s North Shore, Georgian Revival and Prairie-style homes line the streets. It was here that a young family—wanting to trade their city condo for more space—set their sights on building a new home that would tastefully fit into the more traditional architecture of their community.

A distinct design by Becker Architects brings a modern perspective to the established suburb without being disruptive.

Looking to strike an aesthetic balance with the home’s traditional setting, the family engaged architect Richard Becker of Highland Park-based Becker Architects for the construction. "We worked with them to create something fresh and contemporary," says Becker of his clients. "It was also important this infill design be contextual in massing and not disruptive to the feel of the neighborhood."

TimberTech Cladding in English Walnut graces the upper volume of the home. The home’s modest height and horizontal massing seamlessly fits in with the context of the existing homes in the neighborhood.

With its rich tones and subtle wire-brushed finish, the woodgrain pattern of TimberTech’s Vintage Collection is nearly indistinguishable from real wood.

The homeowners approached Becker with the material inspiration of Ipe wood for their home’s exterior. While rich in color and striking in appearance, Becker and his builder, Jonathan Rubenstein of JAR Corp, raised concerns about its maintenance and durability. "Real wood doesn’t have the uniformity of finish we needed," Rubenstein says. "Plus, it wouldn’t look good over time with fading and warping," he adds, touching on the practical challenges of using natural wood in a harsh winter climate like the Midwest.

The home’s facade combines PVC boards, stucco, and stone.

Becker and Rubenstein proposed TimberTech Cladding as an alternative to traditional lumber. "We brought the homeowner some options that were as beautiful as they are durable," says Rubenstein, eventually settling with the client on the warm and natural look of English Walnut from TimberTech’s Vintage Collection. "It was rich and natural with a consistent quality of color for an exterior that looked smooth and elegant," he says. Rubenstein had experience working with AZEK and TimberTech polymer PVC materials on previous projects so "I trusted the quality of their products, and I knew they were easy to miter and install," he shares.

TimberTech Cladding resists rot, warping, moisture, and insects.

Cortex® fasteners, hidden from view, allow a clean, streamlined application of the cladding. "We used [the fasteners] for the project to give the cladding on the home a seamless finish with simple, sophisticated lines," says builder Jonathan Rubenstein.

The TimberTech Cladding brought a fresh, new look to the home—offering a realistic wood look while being fire-resistant, UV fade-resistant, and impermeable to moisture, rot, and insects. Whereas natural wood requires regular upkeep, the cladding maintains its rich, semi-matte appearance over time with minimal maintenance.

Using up to 85% recycled material in their products, and with ambitious FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program®, TimberTech is a sustainable and eco-conscious choice for exteriors cladding.