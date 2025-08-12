A Clever Wood Alternative Helps This Contemporary Home Blend Into Its Surroundings
In a suburban neighborhood of Chicago’s North Shore, Georgian Revival and Prairie-style homes line the streets. It was here that a young family—wanting to trade their city condo for more space—set their sights on building a new home that would tastefully fit into the more traditional architecture of their community.
Looking to strike an aesthetic balance with the home’s traditional setting, the family engaged architect Richard Becker of Highland Park-based Becker Architects for the construction. "We worked with them to create something fresh and contemporary," says Becker of his clients. "It was also important this infill design be contextual in massing and not disruptive to the feel of the neighborhood."
The homeowners approached Becker with the material inspiration of Ipe wood for their home’s exterior. While rich in color and striking in appearance, Becker and his builder, Jonathan Rubenstein of JAR Corp, raised concerns about its maintenance and durability. "Real wood doesn’t have the uniformity of finish we needed," Rubenstein says. "Plus, it wouldn’t look good over time with fading and warping," he adds, touching on the practical challenges of using natural wood in a harsh winter climate like the Midwest.
Becker and Rubenstein proposed TimberTech Cladding as an alternative to traditional lumber. "We brought the homeowner some options that were as beautiful as they are durable," says Rubenstein, eventually settling with the client on the warm and natural look of English Walnut from TimberTech’s Vintage Collection. "It was rich and natural with a consistent quality of color for an exterior that looked smooth and elegant," he says. Rubenstein had experience working with AZEK and TimberTech polymer PVC materials on previous projects so "I trusted the quality of their products, and I knew they were easy to miter and install," he shares.
The TimberTech Cladding brought a fresh, new look to the home—offering a realistic wood look while being fire-resistant, UV fade-resistant, and impermeable to moisture, rot, and insects. Whereas natural wood requires regular upkeep, the cladding maintains its rich, semi-matte appearance over time with minimal maintenance.
Together with other facade materials like stucco and stone, TimberTech Cladding creates an elegant exterior that is as durable as it is eye-catching."The homeowners were ecstatic," says Rubenstein. "And their neighbors were excited to see a new, yet reserved look on the street that provided some welcome variety."
