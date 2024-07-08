Chicago Is Converting Historic Downtown Work Spaces Into Housing

In Chicago, the office-to-residential conversion movement is underway. Four former downtown office buildings will become mixed-use, mixed-income residential properties in an initiative called LaSalle Street Reimagined.

Office-to-residential conversions bring a mixed-bag of opportunity and challenges. They could yield a two-birds-one-stone solution for cities facing housing shortages and a glut of vacant commercial properties, but the conversion process presents design challenges that restrict how offices can be updated.

When pandemic lockdowns eased and workers began returning to downtown offices, many found Chicago’s Loop eerily empty. In the LaSalle Street corridor, the city’s art deco–adorned financial district, the vibe was ghostly. Even before the pandemic, tenants operating in the historic buildings had begun restructuring or downsizing, abandoning their LaSalle offices; some, like BMO Harris and Bank of America, had already planned to move into brand new, class-A facilities elsewhere.