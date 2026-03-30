Pink Slime Drips Around Windows at This Renovated Chicago Bungalow. And It Only Gets Weirder

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Chicago, Illinois

Photographer: Michael Vallera From the Architect: "Ten Portals is the transformation of a Chicago bungalow into a bright contemporary live/work space full of unexpected details. Throughout, a series of openings, or portals, create new lines of sight, afford useful new spaces, and bring natural light deeper into the home. The renovation also smuggles art historical reference into an iconic Chicago housing type. In dialogue with works by Chicago Imagist painters, window millwork drips, color palettes veer from the norm, pattern enlivens all portals into a different sensibility for an old house. "Upon entering the house, visitors sit below an arched opening and remove shoes at a custom stool; Dots was designed by Orders and fabricated by bnf studio. The opening, which looks into the living room, was part of the house’s original 1928 design, but was covered up in the intervening decades. Orders brings it back for a bright and open entry experience. The stair risers are clad in mirror, bouncing more light into the space.

"The kitchen layout is reorganized for modern convenience. The original design had a large pantry, but no space for a refrigerator. The renovation opens the pantry and neatly tucks the fridge around the corner. New custom window surrounds, designed by Orders and fabricated by Navillus Woodworks, add a surreal character. A new circular portal, inspired by the work of Philip Hanson, connects the kitchen and office/guest room. When open, this brings natural light into the room. When closed, it serves as a clock on one side, mirror on the other. The room also features a Murphy bed that doubles as shelving when stowed. "The guest bath is updated for functionality: new fixtures, mechanical ventilation, and all new finishes. Simultaneously, it was an opportunity for play of color and pattern, taking cues from paintings by Barbara Rossi. The drop ceiling glows with unique fluted panels and custom painted T-bar. "The primary bathroom required a complete overhaul. A new rounded sink eases tight corners. Matte black plumbing fixtures, teal tile, and beige and yellow accents all pick up on a palette from the paintings of Roger Brown. Despite the room’s tight footprint, a deep tub and clever storage solutions make it comfortable and functional.