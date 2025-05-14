I Found Some Smart Storage Solutions for Those Allergic to Visual Clutter
When every square foot matters, the right pieces can make your space work harder and look better doing it. As someone with a lot of stuff, I’m always looking for ways to optimize how I store things. I rounded up six design-forward solutions that will make your home feel more intentional, more functional, and, frankly, more pulled together.
Whether you’re tight on storage or, like me, just allergic to visual clutter, these finds prove that utility and good design aren’t mutually exclusive.
A coffee table that hides your mess
The Orbit Coffee Table by Sundays looks like something you’d see in a perfectly lit Instagram apartment. Underneath its smooth, walnut top is a hidden storage compartment roomy enough for blankets, games, or whatever else you don’t want out in the open. Best of all, the top swivels open. So if you need to grab something inside, you don’t have to disrupt the drinks and perfectly placed coffee table books on the surface.
A lazy Susan that finally brings order to your fridge
Not to be dramatic, but this lazy Susan changed my life. I was constantly forgetting about stuff in the back of the fridge, often finding things spoiled or accidentally buying duplicates. This lazy Susan attaches to the fridge shelf with suction cups and spins smoothly. It keeps all my jars and condiments visible (no more forgotten salsa fossils for me!). It works just as well in a bathroom cabinet or under the sink. It’s clear, clean, and makes you more organized with zero effort.
A storage cart that will fit in the tightest of spaces
This slim rolling cart from Yamazaki is a secret weapon for awkward gaps between the washer and dryer, next to the toilet, wherever. It’s super narrow, has shockingly smooth wheels, and hides tons of stuff inside its minimalist frame. It handles cleaning supplies, skincare overflow, and random tools without looking like it belongs in a utility closet.
Put your walls to work with pegboard tiles
Pegboards aren’t just for garages anymore. I’ve fantasized about adding one as a backsplash in my kitchen. One of my favorite things about pegboards is how accessible they are. You can get a budget-friendly one with a classic look at Ikea or opt for something a bit more elevated like this wooden one from George & Willy. It’s modular, minimal, and actually looks like something you’d want on your wall. Rearrange the pegs and shelves to hold tools, plants, bags, or whatever else you usually lose track of.
Organizers that make your drawers feel custom
There’s nothing glamorous about a junk drawer, unless you’ve conquered it with a system like this. These bamboo dividers instantly make even the most chaotic drawers feel like a custom setup. They’re an elegant upgrade to plastic trays, allowing you to configure sections for utensils, clothing, or whatever else you’re storing. The deep construction makes them perfect for oversize drawers or bulkier items.
A catchall that doubles as wall art
This wall-mounted catchall might help you become the person who always knows where their keys are. It can hold your daily essentials, like your wallet, sunglasses, and mail, without forcing you to take up valuable floor space with an entryway table. It’s functional, obviously, but also just nice to look at. The yellow one is so cute!
