I Found Some Smart Storage Solutions for Those Allergic to Visual Clutter

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. When every square foot matters, the right pieces can make your space work harder and look better doing it. As someone with a lot of stuff, I’m always looking for ways to optimize how I store things. I rounded up six design-forward solutions that will make your home feel more intentional, more functional, and, frankly, more pulled together. Whether you’re tight on storage or, like me, just allergic to visual clutter, these finds prove that utility and good design aren’t mutually exclusive.

A coffee table that hides your mess

Sundays Orbit Coffee Table Our Orbit Storage Coffee Table is where smart design meets modern functionality. A storage compartment is hidden under a clever swivel top, meaning you don’t have to remove everything on top to open it. Super smooth. Shop

The Orbit Coffee Table by Sundays looks like something you’d see in a perfectly lit Instagram apartment. Underneath its smooth, walnut top is a hidden storage compartment roomy enough for blankets, games, or whatever else you don’t want out in the open. Best of all, the top swivels open. So if you need to grab something inside, you don’t have to disrupt the drinks and perfectly placed coffee table books on the surface. A lazy Susan that finally brings order to your fridge

Snurrad Lazy Susan Pulls out and revolves 360° giving you a good overview and easy access to the things you need. Minimizes food waste since food isn’t forgotten in the back of your refrigerator.Fastens quickly and easily to the surface using suction cups. The raised edges of the shelves keep things in place. Shop

Not to be dramatic, but this lazy Susan changed my life. I was constantly forgetting about stuff in the back of the fridge, often finding things spoiled or accidentally buying duplicates. This lazy Susan attaches to the fridge shelf with suction cups and spins smoothly. It keeps all my jars and condiments visible (no more forgotten salsa fossils for me!). It works just as well in a bathroom cabinet or under the sink. It’s clear, clean, and makes you more organized with zero effort. A storage cart that will fit in the tightest of spaces

Yamazaki Home Rolling Storage Cart The slender, sleek, stylish bathroom cart that’s Instagram famous. See for yourself why this fan-favorite is a signature Yamazaki Home design. Hint: Restoring order and maximizing storage space in any room of the home. Shop

This slim rolling cart from Yamazaki is a secret weapon for awkward gaps between the washer and dryer, next to the toilet, wherever. It’s super narrow, has shockingly smooth wheels, and hides tons of stuff inside its minimalist frame. It handles cleaning supplies, skincare overflow, and random tools without looking like it belongs in a utility closet. Put your walls to work with pegboard tiles

Pegboards aren’t just for garages anymore. I’ve fantasized about adding one as a backsplash in my kitchen. One of my favorite things about pegboards is how accessible they are. You can get a budget-friendly one with a classic look at Ikea or opt for something a bit more elevated like this wooden one from George & Willy. It’s modular, minimal, and actually looks like something you’d want on your wall. Rearrange the pegs and shelves to hold tools, plants, bags, or whatever else you usually lose track of. Organizers that make your drawers feel custom

Bamboo Deep Drawer Organizers Crafted from bamboo, these adjustable dividers expand from 12-1/2" to 16-1/2" to fit various drawer sizes. The spring-loaded mechanism ensures a secure fit, while the rubber pads prevent slipping. Create custom compartments to optimize storage and keep your belongings neatly organized. Shop

There’s nothing glamorous about a junk drawer, unless you’ve conquered it with a system like this. These bamboo dividers instantly make even the most chaotic drawers feel like a custom setup. They’re an elegant upgrade to plastic trays, allowing you to configure sections for utensils, clothing, or whatever else you’re storing. The deep construction makes them perfect for oversize drawers or bulkier items. A catchall that doubles as wall art

Swell Wall Catchall Anna Dawson’s Swell is an inspiring piece that solves a problem using modern design. Shaped like waves in the ocean, the undulating curves cradle your coat and protect your keys. We love the look and adore the function of this small-space solution. It’s modern design working for you. Shop