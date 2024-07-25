This SoCal Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Just Hit the Market for the First Time
Location: 4545 North Lane, Del Mar, California
Price: $6,365,000
Architect: Frederick Liebhardt
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 5,786 square feet (six bedrooms, seven baths)
Lot Size: 3.18 acres
From the Agent: "On the market for the first time, this one-of-a-kind midcentury-modern home designed by San Diego master architect and Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Frederick Liebhardt rests on 3.18 sprawling acres of rolling grass hills with 100-year-old trees in the peaceful Montecillo neighborhood. The home is a master class in modernist design and has all of its original features, including walls of glass, geometric and angled rooflines, large woodburning fireplaces, high ceilings, clerestory windows, and sliding glass doors. Photographed in the ’60s by legendary architectural photographer Julius Shulman, this home is rich in history and has stood the test of time. This is an opportunity for the next owners to love, cherish, and be the stewards of a truly special property."
4545 North Lane in Del Mar, California, is currently listed for $6,365,000 by Willis Allen Real Estate.
