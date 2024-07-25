SubscribeSign In
This SoCal Midcentury by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice Just Hit the Market for the First Time

Designed by Frederick Liebhardt, the immaculately preserved Charles Dupont Residence is a ’60s time capsule seeking $6.3M.
Location: 4545 North Lane, Del Mar, California

Price: $6,365,000

Architect: Frederick Liebhardt

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 5,786 square feet (six bedrooms, seven baths)

Lot Size: 3.18 acres

From the Agent: "On the market for the first time, this one-of-a-kind midcentury-modern home designed by San Diego master architect and Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Frederick Liebhardt rests on 3.18 sprawling acres of rolling grass hills with 100-year-old trees in the peaceful Montecillo neighborhood. The home is a master class in modernist design and has all of its original features, including walls of glass, geometric and angled rooflines, large woodburning fireplaces, high ceilings, clerestory windows, and sliding glass doors. Photographed in the ’60s by legendary architectural photographer Julius Shulman, this home is rich in history and has stood the test of time. This is an opportunity for the next owners to love, cherish, and be the stewards of a truly special property."

The one-level home sits nestled far from the road, surrounded by tall 100-year-old trees.&nbsp;

Original floor-to-ceiling bookshelves enhance the grand sense of space in the living room.

The light-filled dining room is located steps from the kitchen and opens up to the backyard.

An oversized soaking tub awaits in the en suite primary bath.

A red brick patio hugs the sparkling pool in the backyard, complete with a diving board.

Dwell Staff
