Here’s What It Took to Turn a 200-Year-Old French Farmhouse Into a Family Home
Project Details:
Location: Ébreuil, France
Architect: Cove Architectes / @cove_architectes
Footprint: 3,014 square feet
Builder: Blanchon
Structural Engineer: Sylva Conseil
Landscape Design: MG Environnement
Lighting Design: Infini Lighting
Economist: CS2N
Thermal Engineer: IGETEC
Photographer: Charles Bouchaïb / @charles_bouchaib
From the Architect: "The aim of this project was to transform an ancient farmhouse into a family home in Chamboirat, a small hamlet in Auvergne’s countryside. Once inside this two-centuries-old longère, we discovered what made it exceptional: nine-meter-high stone masonry walls, a complex wooden framework, and fantastic volumes. When our client expressed his wish to turn it into a home where he could gather his family for years to come, we agreed that this intervention should primarily respect the distinctive character of the site.
"For the renovation, we emphasized the use of minimally processed local materials and artisanal techniques, inspired by the craftsmanship employed in the original construction of the building two hundred years ago. The walls were stabilized through selective repairs and the existing framework, preserved down to the struts, was complemented by new oak beams, rafters, and planks, treated to ensure a unified appearance between the old and new parts.
"The replacement of the roof tiles allowed for the integration of external insulation, making all the structural elements of the framework visible from the inside. A hemp concrete slab was installed over a ventilated crawl space and combined with breathable coverings (natural stone and terra-cotta tiles), allowing the floors to stop blocking the moisture that had previously risen into the facade walls. Once dry, these stone walls were coated with insulation made from lime and hemp and finished with a lime-sand mix. This resulted in healthy walls that provided better hygrothermal comfort inside while showcasing a raw and warm surface.
"Transforming this farm building into a gathering place required creating a large central space where the whole family could come together. We removed the stable wall that divided the central area in two, allowing for an open volume that encompasses the shared spaces: the kitchen, dining room, and living room. To open this area to the back garden, we created a large opening in the north facade, mirroring the existing gateway on the south facade. This new aperture was constructed with cut stone jambs and large solid oak lintels. Outside, the only modifications to the facades were the addition of white wooden shutters and glazed oak windows, while the existing outer coatings and exposed stones were intentionally left as they were. A range of targeted actions allowed us to provide the edifice with longevity and comfort without betraying its nature."
