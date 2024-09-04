SubscribeSign In
For $1.5M, Scoop Up a Historic Seaside Villa in Portugal

The renovated home is filled with wide archways, handcrafted built-in furniture, sea views, and soothing tones.
Location: Estoril, Portugal

Price: €1,390,000 (approximately $1,534,436 USD)

Renovated by: Studio Astolfi and Vanessa Ruivo

Footprint: 1,560 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Set within an elegant villa on a tree-lined street in the upscale Monte Estoril neighborhood, we find this stunning two-bedroom apartment designed by architect and artist Joana Astolfi and architect Vanessa Ruivo. Renovated to the highest standards in 2022, this property has been reimagined, mixing its original charm with a more contemporary feel. The welcoming entrance hall features custom shelving and a display gallery, showcasing beautiful craftsmanship which follows through to the open-plan kitchen and living area which are oriented toward three floor-to-ceiling windows that open out onto a charming southeast-facing garden with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Taking inspiration from the proximity to the water, Astolfi’s design for the primary suite includes calming turquoise tones and connects to a dressing room and luxurious bathroom with twin basins, a shower, and a bathtub."

Perched on the Estoril Coast, the colorful, multistory villa sits minutes from the beach and just a 30-minute drive from Lisbon.

The living room features original plaster moldings and wooden shutters.

A cozy nook offers a quiet place to read or work.

The primary bedroom and bath are connected via a tall, wood-trimmed archway.

The property includes a shared garden with sea views and private parking.&nbsp;

Chalet Guilhermina in Lisbon, Portugal is currently listed for 1,390,000 (approximately $1,511,006 USD) by Fantastic Frank Lisbon.

Dwell Staff
