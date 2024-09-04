For $1.5M, Scoop Up a Historic Seaside Villa in Portugal

Footprint: 1,560 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Set within an elegant villa on a tree-lined street in the upscale Monte Estoril neighborhood, we find this stunning two-bedroom apartment designed by architect and artist Joana Astolfi and architect Vanessa Ruivo. Renovated to the highest standards in 2022, this property has been reimagined, mixing its original charm with a more contemporary feel. The welcoming entrance hall features custom shelving and a display gallery, showcasing beautiful craftsmanship which follows through to the open-plan kitchen and living area which are oriented toward three floor-to-ceiling windows that open out onto a charming southeast-facing garden with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Taking inspiration from the proximity to the water, Astolfi’s design for the primary suite includes calming turquoise tones and connects to a dressing room and luxurious bathroom with twin basins, a shower, and a bathtub."