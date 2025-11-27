SubscribeSign In
Asking £9.5M, This Monumental ’60s Home Is a London Landmark

Designed by Scottish architect James Gowan for furniture manufacturer Chaim Schreiber, the Grade II–listed home has a blue Staffordshire brick facade with rows of windows that overlook Hampstead Heath.
Text by
Location: 9 West Heath Road, London, United Kingdom 

Price: £9,500,000 (approximately USD $12,444,500)

Year Built: 1964

Architect: James Gowan

Footprint: 5,691 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5 baths) 

From the Agent: "Built in the early 1960s by the pioneering architect James Gowan for furniture designer Chaim Schreiber, Schreiber House remains one of London’s most significant examples of postwar modernism. Set on an elevated site overlooking Hampstead Heath, this Grade II–listed home balances architectural precision with an inviting sense of comfort, making it as livable today as it was visionary when first conceived. Behind its facade of blue Staffordshire brick, the house opens to a double-height reception and dining space flooded with natural light. Windows frame leafy views across the Heath, while soaring ceilings and carefully considered proportions create an atmosphere of calm grandeur. Original details are preserved throughout, from the bronze lighting and Muhuhu hardwood floors to the built-in furniture designed by Schreiber and built in his own workshops. The kitchen, sympathetically updated, combines glass and bronze cabinetry with a sleek, functional layout. A sculptural bronze staircase anchors the heart of the house, leading to a galleried library and upper-level bedrooms. The primary suite is generous with an en suite bathroom and dressing area, while three further bedrooms share beautifully detailed bathrooms, one with a steam shower. On the lower level, a guest bedroom, utility room and double garage add practicality, while the landscaped south-facing garden feels like a private extension of the Heath. It features mature plantings, ferns, and flowering borders. Secure gates open to off-street parking for several cars, including EV charging."

Designed by James Gowan and built in 1964, Schreiber House is defined by its structure, which pairs bands of blue brick with rows of windows.

The house has views of Hampstead Heath, a beloved historic park spanning 790 acres.&nbsp;

The kitchen has been recently renovated with fresh fixtures and finishes.&nbsp;

The wood built-ins were designed by the original owner, furniture designer Chaim Schreiber.&nbsp;

The sprawling 5,691-square-foot house has five bedrooms.

9 West Heath Road in London, United Kingdom, is currently listed for £9,500,000 by Alex Bourne of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

