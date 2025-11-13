Ornate Details Define This Designer’s $1.6M Home in San Francisco
Location: 1698 Armstrong Avenue, San Francisco, California
Price: $1,595,000
Year Built: 1924
Renovation Date: 2017
Renovation Designer: Antonio Martins
Footprint: 2,186 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)
From the Agent: "1698 Armstrong Avenue is a unique and curated home owned by a professional designer, combining stunning architecture with a sophisticated design. This one-of-a-kind home offers a bright living/dining room with ornate crown molding, a gas fireplace, and three French doors leading to a Juliet balcony. Down the hall are three bedrooms (one currently being used as a walk-in closet), and a sunlit, spa-like bathroom. An efficient kitchen features a separate pantry/laundry area and provides access to the sunny roof deck with western and southern exposure. The lower level of the home hosts of a spacious family room/event space with bifold doors opening to a lovely courtyard, a half bath, and access to two separate garages. This vibrant neighborhood will soon be home to one of the biggest waterfront parks, and is a straight shot to the Dogpatch, Mission Bay, and Potrero."
1698 Armstrong Avenue in San Fransisco, California, is currently listed for $1,595,000 by Lamisse Droubi of The Droubi Team at City Real Estate.
Top photo by Christopher Stark.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.