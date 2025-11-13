SubscribeSign In
Ornate Details Define This Designer’s $1.6M Home in San Francisco

Originally built by an Italian sculptor, the renovated residence features intricate plasterwork, a Juliet balcony, and a converted art studio.
Text by
Location: 1698 Armstrong Avenue, San Francisco, California

Price: $1,595,000

Year Built: 1924

Renovation Date: 2017

Renovation Designer: Antonio Martins 

Footprint: 2,186 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths)

From the Agent: "1698 Armstrong Avenue is a unique and curated home owned by a professional designer, combining stunning architecture with a sophisticated design. This one-of-a-kind home offers a bright living/dining room with ornate crown molding, a gas fireplace, and three French doors leading to a Juliet balcony. Down the hall are three bedrooms (one currently being used as a walk-in closet), and a sunlit, spa-like bathroom. An efficient kitchen features a separate pantry/laundry area and provides access to the sunny roof deck with western and southern exposure. The lower level of the home hosts of a spacious family room/event space with bifold doors opening to a lovely courtyard, a half bath, and access to two separate garages. This vibrant neighborhood will soon be home to one of the biggest waterfront parks, and is a straight shot to the Dogpatch, Mission Bay, and Potrero."

The home was originally built by Cesare Santini—an Italian sculptor and plaster artisan—as a live/work space.

The owner and renovation designer, Antonio Martins, first restored the home’s structure. Then he converted the former store room and studio into a garage and gallery.

1698 Armstrong Avenue in San Fransisco, California, is currently listed for $1,595,000 by Lamisse Droubi of The Droubi Team at City Real Estate.

Top photo by Christopher Stark.

