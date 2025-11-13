Ornate Details Define This Designer’s $1.6M Home in San Francisco

From the Agent: "1698 Armstrong Avenue is a unique and curated home owned by a professional designer, combining stunning architecture with a sophisticated design. This one-of-a-kind home offers a bright living/dining room with ornate crown molding, a gas fireplace, and three French doors leading to a Juliet balcony. Down the hall are three bedrooms (one currently being used as a walk-in closet), and a sunlit, spa-like bathroom. An efficient kitchen features a separate pantry/laundry area and provides access to the sunny roof deck with western and southern exposure. The lower level of the home hosts of a spacious family room/event space with bifold doors opening to a lovely courtyard, a half bath, and access to two separate garages. This vibrant neighborhood will soon be home to one of the biggest waterfront parks, and is a straight shot to the Dogpatch, Mission Bay, and Potrero."