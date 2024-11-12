SubscribeSign In
Ceramicists in Montana’s Capital Are Pushing Local Artistry Beyond “Western” Clichés

The former director of Helena’s Archie Bray Foundation points to pottery and large-scale ceramic furniture that represent the region’s evolving design flair.
This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

In 1951, entrepreneur and brickmaker Archie Bray established the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts on the site of a former brickyard in Helena, Montana. Since then, the Bray has established world-class artist residencies and, in the process, nurtured a vibrant ceramics ecosystem in the Western town. "Many artists settled in Montana as a result of their experience at the Bray," says Steven Young Lee, who did a summer residency there in 1998 and came back eight years later to serve as resident artistic director of the program for some 16 years.

That includes names like Deborah Butterfield and John Buck, who both put down roots there. They added their own aesthetic to already-established communities of Native American artists like Jaune Quick-to-See Smith (Salish-Kootenai) and Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke/Crow) and furniture makers like A. L. Swanson. Together the ceramists are pushing local artistry far beyond the kitsch and romance of "Western" style—all those mounted antlers and leather couches with brass tacks—using an experimental approach.

Steven Young Lee’s picks
Round Vase by Perry Haas
Round Vase by Perry Haas
Perry Haas is an American contemporary ceramic artist who makes functional pottery, focusing on wood-firing techniques.
Shop
Stoneware Vases by Giselle Hicks
Stoneware Vases by Giselle Hicks
These hand-pinched vessels are inspired by iconic forms found throughout ceramic history. They are formal explorations in shape, volume, color, and composition. The slow and rhythmic forming process employs few tools, yielding fresh, dynamic silhouettes. The opaque glaze is soft to the touch.
Shop
X + BC Chair by Keslie Rudolph
X + BC Chair by Keslie Rudolph
While initially focused on pottery and vessel forms, Keslie Rudolph’s interest in construction led her to create large-scale ceramic furniture. She explores the connection between art and design in each unique piece. Chair dimensions: 28” H x 21” W x 24” D
Shop
Bosh Lounge Chair by Casey Zablocki
Bosh Lounge Chair by Casey Zablocki
All wood-fired in an anagama kiln, Casey Zablocki’s ceramics are not only artistic, they’re scientific. To create unique surfaces, he must take into consideration the mineral makeup of clay bodies as well as the wood he uses to fire. No premixed glazes here.
Shop
Ribbed Breakfast Mugs by Omo Studio
Ribbed Breakfast Mugs by Omo Studio
A wheel-thrown stoneware mug in a brand-new shape. The Breakfast Mug is thrown with a shallow bowl–shaped body and a round handle that fits one finger. Holds 10 to 12 ounces; nontoxic materials, always.
Shop

