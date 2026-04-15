SubscribeSign In
The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern CaliforniaView 13 Photos

The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California

Brent Bennett crafted custom tile, planters, and vessels for the 2011 residence, which just hit the market for the first time.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 2519 Cedarwood Drive, Pine Mountain Club, California

Price: $629,000

Year Built: 2011

Designer: Brent Bennett

Footprint: 2,125 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

From the Agent: "This extraordinary one-story residence in the Los Padres National Forest is the personal home of acclaimed ceramic artist Brent Bennett—designed by his hand, built to his vision, and embedded throughout with his irreplaceable work. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is as much a living artwork as it is a dwelling: where architecture, fine craft, and the wild beauty of one of California’s great national forests meet in seamless, singular harmony. No feature is more significant, or more unrepeatable, than the ceramic works Bennett embedded into its very fabric. This is a rare opportunity to acquire an architectural beauty."

The home was designed by ceramic artist Brent Bennett, who filled it with custom work—including the handmade foyer tile.

The home was designed by ceramic artist Brent Bennett, who filled it with custom work—including the handmade foyer tile.

The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California - Photo 2 of 12 -
The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California - Photo 3 of 12 -
The kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances, including an island range.

The kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances, including an island range.

The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California - Photo 5 of 12 -
According to the agent, the home comes with a "museum-quality track and recessed lighting system."

According to the agent, the home comes with a "museum-quality track and recessed lighting system."

The home’s furniture can be included in the sale for an additional fee.

The home’s furniture can be included in the sale for an additional fee.

The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California - Photo 8 of 12 -
The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California - Photo 9 of 12 -
Bennett created the one-of-a-kind ceramic tile and sink bowl in this bathroom.

Bennett created the one-of-a-kind ceramic tile and sink bowl in this bathroom.

The green granite countertops in this bathroom are cut from the same slab as those in the kitchen.

The green granite countertops in this bathroom are cut from the same slab as those in the kitchen.

The home, which is on the market for the first time, is set on a private cul de sac.

The home, which is on the market for the first time, is set on a private cul de sac.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.