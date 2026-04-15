The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California
Location: 2519 Cedarwood Drive, Pine Mountain Club, California
Price: $629,000
Year Built: 2011
Designer: Brent Bennett
Footprint: 2,125 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.25 Acres
From the Agent: "This extraordinary one-story residence in the Los Padres National Forest is the personal home of acclaimed ceramic artist Brent Bennett—designed by his hand, built to his vision, and embedded throughout with his irreplaceable work. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is as much a living artwork as it is a dwelling: where architecture, fine craft, and the wild beauty of one of California’s great national forests meet in seamless, singular harmony. No feature is more significant, or more unrepeatable, than the ceramic works Bennett embedded into its very fabric. This is a rare opportunity to acquire an architectural beauty."
2519 Cedarwood Drive in Pine Mountain Club, California, is currently listed for $629,000 by Drew Rankel of Beverly Glen Homes.
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TopicsReal Estate
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