The Mountain Home of a Ceramicist Seeks $629K in Southern California

From the Agent: "This extraordinary one-story residence in the Los Padres National Forest is the personal home of acclaimed ceramic artist Brent Bennett—designed by his hand, built to his vision, and embedded throughout with his irreplaceable work. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is as much a living artwork as it is a dwelling: where architecture, fine craft, and the wild beauty of one of California’s great national forests meet in seamless, singular harmony. No feature is more significant, or more unrepeatable, than the ceramic works Bennett embedded into its very fabric. This is a rare opportunity to acquire an architectural beauty."