Edward Durell Stone’s Celanese House Hits the Market for $4.7M

From the Agent: "The Celanese House, by famed architect Edward Durell Stone, is a stunning example of midcentury-modern architecture that seamlessly blends form and function. The house features a lattice screen on the facade and glass pyramids on the roof which are prime examples of Stone’s design and, true to his principles, the house is substantial, private, and comfortable. Built in 1959, the house has been fully renovated, staying true to its original vision, with satin bleached oak floors and walls of glass. Natural light flows into the interior space. Visitors are greeted with an under-lit glass floor at the entryway. The kitchen by Bulthaup includes a Gaggenau five-burner gas cooktop, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a new skylight. The primary suite is complete with a Dornbracht bath and a Boffi shower pipe. The home is situated on two-plus park-like acres, on prestigious Oenoke Ridge, with integrated landscape design to complement the structure."