Edward Durell Stone’s Celanese House Hits the Market for $4.7M

Set in New Canaan, Connecticut, the updated midcentury is wrapped in a striking screen and topped with 12 pyramid-shaped light wells.
Text by
Location: 565 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, Connecticut

Price: $4,700,000

Architect: Edward Durell Stone

Year Built: 1959

Footprint: 4,427 square feet (four bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 2.1 acres

From the Agent: "The Celanese House, by famed architect Edward Durell Stone, is a stunning example of midcentury-modern architecture that seamlessly blends form and function. The house features a lattice screen on the facade and glass pyramids on the roof which are prime examples of Stone’s design and, true to his principles, the house is substantial, private, and comfortable. Built in 1959, the house has been fully renovated, staying true to its original vision, with satin bleached oak floors and walls of glass. Natural light flows into the interior space. Visitors are greeted with an under-lit glass floor at the entryway. The kitchen by Bulthaup includes a Gaggenau five-burner gas cooktop, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a new skylight. The primary suite is complete with a Dornbracht bath and a Boffi shower pipe. The home is situated on two-plus park-like acres, on prestigious Oenoke Ridge, with integrated landscape design to complement the structure."

The well-preserved midcentury home is nestled amidst tall trees and hedges on a two-acre lot.

The pyramid-shaped light wells lining the roof bring lots of daylight into the living areas.

The airy kitchen has a large L-shaped island and an abundance of cabinetry.

The primary bedroom located at the far end of the home features a built-in desk area and a walk-in closet.

The primary bedroom’s en suite bath has a large glass shower and a soaking tub.

565 Oenoke Ridge in New Canaan, Connecticut, is currently listed for $4,700,000 by Melissa Rwambuya of William Raveis Real EstateLuxury Portfolio International.

Dwell Staff
