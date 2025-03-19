SubscribeSign In
This $1.2M Cabin Is Like a Slice of Sea Ranch in British Columbia

Set on a wooded coastal site just south of Vancouver, the home evokes the design language of the utopian community with its sloped roof, cozy nooks, and exposed timber construction.
Text by
Location: 2432 Christopherson Road, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Price: $1,700,000 CAD (approximately $1,189,347 USD)

Year Built: 1979

Architect: John Perkins

Footprint: 1,907 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Presenting The Cedar House—a rare surviving modernist retreat set between ocean and forest, designed by John Perkins after shaping Whistler Village. Its Sea Ranch–inspired form—steeply sloped roofs, exposed timber, and seamless integration with nature—creates a home that is both striking and serene, where architecture disappears into the landscape, offering an escape deeply rooted in its surroundings."

The home was designed by John Perkins, an award-winning Canadian architect who shaped much of Whistler Village.

The living room features a functional fireplace.

A semiglazed bump out brings daylight into the dining area.

A reading nook with curved overhead windows juts out from the bedroom.

Triangular forms can be found throughout the house, both inside and out.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

