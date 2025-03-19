This $1.2M Cabin Is Like a Slice of Sea Ranch in British Columbia
Location: 2432 Christopherson Road, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Price: $1,700,000 CAD (approximately $1,189,347 USD)
Year Built: 1979
Architect: John Perkins
Footprint: 1,907 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.19 Acres
From the Agent: "Presenting The Cedar House—a rare surviving modernist retreat set between ocean and forest, designed by John Perkins after shaping Whistler Village. Its Sea Ranch–inspired form—steeply sloped roofs, exposed timber, and seamless integration with nature—creates a home that is both striking and serene, where architecture disappears into the landscape, offering an escape deeply rooted in its surroundings."
