This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room

Footprint: 2,958 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 46.35 Acres

From the Agent: "Sited thoughtfully, this home affords commanding views of the surrounding countryside. The home is constructed using premium materials and finishes: red slate and copper roofing, walls clad in wood shingles, and radiant-heated bluestone floors throughout the first floor. The full, unfinished basement has vast storage space (suitable for creating a workshop, studio, or workout space), houses mechanicals, and provides garage parking for two vehicles. Outside, an extensive open porch flanks two sides of the main entrance. The 46-acre property is mostly wooded, with large stone outcroppings, and is suitable for hunting. Old trails, ideal for nature walks, foraging, and forest bathing, would benefit from some clearing so they can be fully explored. A small creek flows near the westerly boundary across Bethlehem Road. Nearby towns provide great shopping, dining, and brewery options. This area benefits from having a vibrant and growing arts community, and it’s famous for outdoor pursuits and renowned for its natural beauty."