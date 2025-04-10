SubscribeSign In
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living RoomView 16 Photos

This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room

The getaway is crafted from copper, wood, and stone—and comes with a hinoki soaking tub and 46 acres of woodlands.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Location: 150 Bethlehem Road, Callicoon Center, New York

Price: $1,295,000

Year Built: 2004

Footprint: 2,958 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 46.35 Acres

From the Agent: "Sited thoughtfully, this home affords commanding views of the surrounding countryside. The home is constructed using premium materials and finishes: red slate and copper roofing, walls clad in wood shingles, and radiant-heated bluestone floors throughout the first floor. The full, unfinished basement has vast storage space (suitable for creating a workshop, studio, or workout space), houses mechanicals, and provides garage parking for two vehicles. Outside, an extensive open porch flanks two sides of the main entrance. The 46-acre property is mostly wooded, with large stone outcroppings, and is suitable for hunting. Old trails, ideal for nature walks, foraging, and forest bathing, would benefit from some clearing so they can be fully explored. A small creek flows near the westerly boundary across Bethlehem Road. Nearby towns provide great shopping, dining, and brewery options. This area benefits from having a vibrant and growing arts community, and it’s famous for outdoor pursuits and renowned for its natural beauty."

The home is set on over 46 acres of land, and it’s sited to maximize passive solar benefits.

The home is set on over 46 acres of land, and it’s sited to maximize passive solar benefits.

The interior stone elements were sourced from the property.

The interior stone elements were sourced from the property.

This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 3 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 4 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 5 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 6 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 7 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 8 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 9 of 15 -
One of the bathrooms features a traditional Japanese tub made from hinoki wood.

One of the bathrooms features a traditional Japanese tub made from hinoki wood.

Each of the home’s bathrooms has a towel warmer.

Each of the home’s bathrooms has a towel warmer.

This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 12 of 15 -
A dumbwaiter connects the pantry and parking area.

A dumbwaiter connects the pantry and parking area.

This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 14 of 15 -
This $1.3M Catskills Cabin Has a Giant, Glass-Wrapped Living Room - Photo 15 of 15 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.