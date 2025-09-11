There’s So Much Greenery at This London Home, You’d Hardly Know You Were in the City
Project Details:
Location: London, United Kingdom
Architect: Studioshaw / @studioshaw
Footprint: 1,050 square feet
Builder: Lita Construction Ltd
Structural Engineer: HTS
Landscape Design: Charlie Hawkes
Photographer: James Brittain / @jamesbrittainphotographs
From the Architect: "Architect Mark Shaw, founding director of Studioshaw, embarked on building his own home after a chance discovery of a disused MOT garage in Walthamstow, East London. Studioshaw entirely reconfigured previous planning consents to create a contemporary, light-filled home that responds to the site’s unique character—a pocket of land surrounded by Victorian terraced houses and gardens. The studio navigated a complex planning and consents process, including 27 party wall agreements.
"The result is a carefully crafted retreat—an oasis of calm within the city—designed to maximize natural light and sun exposure, embrace nature, and create a connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The 1,050-square-foot home is organized around three courtyards, each with a distinct purpose. The main courtyard is oriented to capture maximum winter sunlight, while the other two are thoughtfully designed to enhance biodiversity and ecological variety. The greenery and planting scheme was devised in collaboration with gardener Charlie Hawkes.
"The external spaces are divided into three distinct areas, beginning with a planted arrival corridor that guides visitors into the property. The pathway then curves inward, drawing the eye through the building towards the central courtyard. At the end of an east-west axis, a secluded outdoor bathroom provides a tranquil retreat, featuring a sunken bathtub, enveloped by lush, jungle-like greenery—oﬀering a striking contrast to the dense urban surroundings and creating a true escape from city life.
"The neighboring Victorian houses and gardens influenced the form of the building, with its layout optimized to bring in daylight, particularly during winter months. Accessed via a shared driveway and enclosed by the rear gardens of neighboring properties, the house remains private while feeling open and airy. Internally, the space is highly zoned, providing dedicated areas for cooking, relaxing, and entertaining, all while framing views—including those overlooking the nearby natural reserve of Walthamstow Marshes.
"A restrained material and texture palette—comprising fair-faced concrete blocks, timber, and anodized aluminum windows—was chosen to minimize construction complexity and long-term maintenance. The home also integrates sustainable design principles, including passive ventilation measures to keep the interior cool in summer and warm in winter. An air source heat pump, paired with enhanced insulation and a whole-house heat-recovery ventilation system, further reduces energy demand, ensuring year-round comfort with minimal environmental impact.
"The surrounding Victorian garden boundary walls were carefully reconstructed, seamlessly adapting to the building’s structure, which consists of two partially sunken concrete volumes, topped by a lightweight timber roof. The subtle roof pitches allow for a dynamic play of natural light and carefully frame views of the sky while ensuring no overlooking of adjacent properties."
