SubscribeSign In
This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s FallingwaterView 10 Photos

This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater

Designed by architect Allen E Smith, the 1968 Cascade House stretches across a babbling brook near the North Shore Mountains.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 3060 St Andrews Avenue, North Vancouver, Canada

Price: $2,299,000

Architect: Allen E. Smith

Year Built: 1968

Footprint: 2,525 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: o.15 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Cascade House, a West Coast modern homage to Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, nestled in an enchanting creekside setting. Inspired by Wright’s Fallingwater, the North Vancouver home melds seamlessly with its parkland surroundings, creating a transportive multisensory experience. Effortlessly cantilevered over Wagg Creek, it recalls Wright’s iconic design, blending the gentle murmurs of flowing water with subdued woodland tranquility. Expansive windows flood its spaces with dappled forest light, accentuating the meticulous interior brick and wood millwork."

A bright orange door extends a warm welcome at the home’s entrance.&nbsp;

A bright orange door extends a warm welcome at the home’s entrance. 

This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater - Photo 2 of 9 -
Tall windows in the living room frame striking views of the surrounding woods.

Tall windows in the living room frame striking views of the surrounding woods.

This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater - Photo 4 of 9 -
The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space, and a skylight above floods the area with sunshine.&nbsp;

The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter space, and a skylight above floods the area with sunshine. 

This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater - Photo 6 of 9 -
A glass shower and a soaking tub await in the primary bathroom.

A glass shower and a soaking tub await in the primary bathroom.

The home is cantilevered over Wagg Creek.

The home is cantilevered over Wagg Creek.

"Echoing a profound architectural legacy, the Cascade House is poised to welcome its next custodian," notes the agent.

"Echoing a profound architectural legacy, the Cascade House is poised to welcome its next custodian," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.