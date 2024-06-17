This $2.3M Vancouver Midcentury Was Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater

From the Agent: "Presenting Cascade House, a West Coast modern homage to Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, nestled in an enchanting creekside setting. Inspired by Wright’s Fallingwater, the North Vancouver home melds seamlessly with its parkland surroundings, creating a transportive multisensory experience. Effortlessly cantilevered over Wagg Creek, it recalls Wright’s iconic design, blending the gentle murmurs of flowing water with subdued woodland tranquility. Expansive windows flood its spaces with dappled forest light, accentuating the meticulous interior brick and wood millwork."