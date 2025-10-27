Perched on Stilts, an Oregon Cabin With Big Ocean Views Seeks $770K

Footprint: 1,774 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Stunning ocean and river views define this residence, perched high above the Salmon River estuary and the Pacific Ocean. From the shifting tides to soaring eagles and glowing sunsets, the scenery is alive with movement and light, creating an ever-changing backdrop that feels both private and dramatic. Built in 1972 with strong midcentury influences, this home has been fully remodeled and thoughtfully reimagined. Its vaulted beamed ceilings and walls of glass frame sweeping views in every direction. Covered decks invite you to experience the outdoors in comfort all year round, whether with morning coffee, evening wine, or quiet reflection. Set within the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area, recognized worldwide for its beauty and ecological significance, this location is unmatched."