Perched on Stilts, an Oregon Cabin With Big Ocean Views Seeks $770K
Location: 117 North Young Drive, Otis, Oregon
Price: $770,000
Year Built: 1972
Footprint: 1,774 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.29 Acres
From the Agent: "Stunning ocean and river views define this residence, perched high above the Salmon River estuary and the Pacific Ocean. From the shifting tides to soaring eagles and glowing sunsets, the scenery is alive with movement and light, creating an ever-changing backdrop that feels both private and dramatic. Built in 1972 with strong midcentury influences, this home has been fully remodeled and thoughtfully reimagined. Its vaulted beamed ceilings and walls of glass frame sweeping views in every direction. Covered decks invite you to experience the outdoors in comfort all year round, whether with morning coffee, evening wine, or quiet reflection. Set within the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area, recognized worldwide for its beauty and ecological significance, this location is unmatched."
2117 North Young Drive in Otis, Oregon, is currently listed for $770,000 by Courtney Fields of Sand and Cedar Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.