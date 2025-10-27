SubscribeSign In
Perched on Stilts, an Oregon Cabin With Big Ocean Views Seeks $770K

Set in a UNESCO biosphere reserve, the revamped retreat has fresh flooring, a new roof, walls of glass, and an original woodburning fireplace.
Text by
Location: 117 North Young Drive, Otis, Oregon

Price: $770,000

Year Built: 1972

Footprint: 1,774 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Stunning ocean and river views define this residence, perched high above the Salmon River estuary and the Pacific Ocean. From the shifting tides to soaring eagles and glowing sunsets, the scenery is alive with movement and light, creating an ever-changing backdrop that feels both private and dramatic. Built in 1972 with strong midcentury influences, this home has been fully remodeled and thoughtfully reimagined. Its vaulted beamed ceilings and walls of glass frame sweeping views in every direction. Covered decks invite you to experience the outdoors in comfort all year round, whether with morning coffee, evening wine, or quiet reflection. Set within the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area, recognized worldwide for its beauty and ecological significance, this location is unmatched."

The renovated home has new flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, a new metal roof, and a freshly poured driveway.

A vintage metal fireplace anchors the living room.

The current owners are also the agents for this home.

The home sits in Cascade Head, part of the&nbsp;UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

