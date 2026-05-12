A São Paulo Home Stages a Showdown Between Matching Indoor and Outdoor Kitchens
When your backyard is your living room—and vice versa—you have to be prepared to cook dinner anywhere.
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On the outside, it’s a humble and unassuming house, a simple gabled white box squeezed in by its neighbors on a São Paulo street, unadorned except for piercing red window frames. But inside it opens up like a cathedral, with a ceiling soaring 40 feet above a nave-like atrium that runs the height of the building’s three stories. It’s illuminated by daylight from above and a wall of windows—framed in the same shocking red—in the rear of the house that separates the kitchen from, well, the kitchen.
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