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This Might Be the Breeziest Brick Home We’ve Ever SeenView 22 Photos

This Might Be the Breeziest Brick Home We’ve Ever Seen

The indoor/outdoor Brazil residence is elevated slightly on a slab and porous walls enclose a courtyard with a pool.
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Project Details:

Location: Brasília, Brazil

Architect: BLOCO Arquitetos

Footprint: 4,520 square feet

Builder: Diretriz Engenharia

Structural Engineer: André Torres

Landscape Design: Mariana Siqueira

Lighting Design: Dessine

Photographer: Joana França

From the Architect: "Tupin House is located in a gated community in the Setor de Mansões Park Way, about 12 miles from the center of Brasília’s Plano Piloto. Set on a generously sized plot with native cerrado vegetation, the residence was designed in conversation with the natural environment and to maximize the integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The project is organized around a central courtyard that functions as the ‘backyard’ of the house, connecting the social and private areas and concentrating the leisure facilities without cladding, to emphasize the material continuity and honesty of the construction.

"Sections of the floor slabs were designed to be semi-suspended in relation to the natural terrain, allowing the landscape to flow beneath the structure and enabling the passage of small animals. This solution aims to dissolve the traditional boundaries between house and garden, creating an ‘organic’ relationship with the ground. The placement of the slabs defines elevated planes that follow the site’s subtle level variations, reinforcing a sense of lightness and visual continuity.

"The structure rests on twelve main pillars, combined with perimeter post-tensioned beams and internal suspension elements. This system enables large cantilevers and spacious social areas free from structural obstructions, while also reducing direct contact with the ground—improving the home’s thermal performance. Our goal was to achieve an architecture that celebrates the integration between form, technique, and landscape."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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