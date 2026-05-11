This Might Be the Breeziest Brick Home We’ve Ever Seen

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Photographer: Joana França

From the Architect: "Tupin House is located in a gated community in the Setor de Mansões Park Way, about 12 miles from the center of Brasília’s Plano Piloto. Set on a generously sized plot with native cerrado vegetation, the residence was designed in conversation with the natural environment and to maximize the integration between indoor and outdoor spaces. The project is organized around a central courtyard that functions as the ‘backyard’ of the house, connecting the social and private areas and concentrating the leisure facilities without cladding, to emphasize the material continuity and honesty of the construction.

"Sections of the floor slabs were designed to be semi-suspended in relation to the natural terrain, allowing the landscape to flow beneath the structure and enabling the passage of small animals. This solution aims to dissolve the traditional boundaries between house and garden, creating an ‘organic’ relationship with the ground. The placement of the slabs defines elevated planes that follow the site’s subtle level variations, reinforcing a sense of lightness and visual continuity.