Breeze-Block Walls and Pavilions Make This Spanish Villa Exceptionally Airy

From the Architect: "Inspired by the classical villas found in nearby Empúries, this house in Albons, Girona, in northern Spain pays tribute to a timeless Mediterranean typology of a house with an enclosing wall, a central sky-lit patio, and rooms organized around it.

"Two roughly plastered walls embrace the entire plot, protecting the house from the harsh northern winds and shielding it from views from the outside. Yet the orientation of these walls invites openness from within, allowing residents to enjoy framed views, a sense of shelter, and a harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. Within the enclosing wall are voids encouraging lines of sight throughout the property. This inclusion is a tribute to Le Corbusier and Sigurd Lewerentz—architects known for their obsession with windows, frames, and apertures.

"The three patios evoke the spirit of a Roman villa. The first, like a village square, is shaded by a tree which gives it a natural vitality. In the second is a pool. Resembling are reflective pond, it is also surrounded by vegetation, and is intended to reference the impluvium of a Roman domus—a shallow pond utilized to collect rainwater and regulate the climate within the home. The third patio is a fragrant garden, reminiscent of a monastic cloister, filled with aromatic plants.