How They Pulled It Off: A Hilltop Home in Italy Built Around a 17th-Century Watchtower

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

The old farmhouse and adjacent 17th-century watchtower Emanuela and Francesco sought to renovate in the mountainous Abruzzo region of central Italy was at the top of a hill so steep, the couple called it "Peppa Pig hill", after an episode of the animated kids’ show in which Peppa Pig’s family hikes a steep slope. There are views there—hence the watchtower—but the farmhouse itself, which previously belonged to Francesco’s family, had been made unlivable by several earthquakes.