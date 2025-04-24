SubscribeSign In
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City HomeView 21 Photos

The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home

Owner and architect Ludwig Godefroy brought texture to the ’80s house's hard-edged interiors with walls of volcanic rock and wood.
Text by
View 21 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Architect: Ludwig Godefroy  / @ludwiggodefroy

Footprint: 2,691 square feet

Photographer: Edmund Sumner / @edmundsumner

Photographer: Paul Raeside

From the Architect: "My wife and I started this project in the middle of the pandemic, when we suddenly desired to live close to a garden—so we decided to renovate this house for us and our daughter. Casa SanJe was an ordinary Mexican house from the ’80s, without any style, with tiles on the floor and texturized plaster finishing on the walls called tirol.

"The main idea was to reconnect the house with its garden by opening large windows everywhere on the ground floor. Inside and outside are always connected in this house. We wanted to reverse the space, for the garden to become more important than the house itself. Then on the inside we cleaned up and streamlined all the finishings. We worked with just a few materials: concrete, wood, and red volcanic stone, called tezontle, to calm down the atmosphere of the house. Even the furniture, like the table and the sofa, is made out of concrete.

"We wanted the space to be timeless, existing outside of any trend, relying on simple materials that are able to age instead of getting damaged over time. We wanted the house to have a very simple and quiet ambiance, in order to create a place to rest."

The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 1 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 2 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 3 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 4 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 5 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 6 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 7 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 8 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 9 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 10 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 11 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 12 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 13 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 14 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 15 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 16 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 17 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 18 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 19 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 20 of 21 -
The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home - Photo 21 of 21 -
g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

RenovationsConcrete HomesHome ToursLatin American Homes

Get the Renovations Newsletter

From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.