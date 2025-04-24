The Kitchen Island, a Table, the Sofa—Almost Everything Is Made of Concrete in This Mexico City Home
Project Details:
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Architect: Ludwig Godefroy / @ludwiggodefroy
Footprint: 2,691 square feet
Photographer: Edmund Sumner / @edmundsumner
Photographer: Paul Raeside
From the Architect: "My wife and I started this project in the middle of the pandemic, when we suddenly desired to live close to a garden—so we decided to renovate this house for us and our daughter. Casa SanJe was an ordinary Mexican house from the ’80s, without any style, with tiles on the floor and texturized plaster finishing on the walls called tirol.
"The main idea was to reconnect the house with its garden by opening large windows everywhere on the ground floor. Inside and outside are always connected in this house. We wanted to reverse the space, for the garden to become more important than the house itself. Then on the inside we cleaned up and streamlined all the finishings. We worked with just a few materials: concrete, wood, and red volcanic stone, called tezontle, to calm down the atmosphere of the house. Even the furniture, like the table and the sofa, is made out of concrete.
"We wanted the space to be timeless, existing outside of any trend, relying on simple materials that are able to age instead of getting damaged over time. We wanted the house to have a very simple and quiet ambiance, in order to create a place to rest."
