Seeking €1.2M, This Barrel-Vaulted Concrete Home Is Not Your Average Beach House

Designed by Bellafilarquitectes Studio, the residence in l’Escala features a striking curved roof clad with distinctive green tiles.
Location: L'Escala, Spain

Price: €1,200,000 (approximately $1,382,460 USD)

Year Built: 2019

Architect: Bellafilarquitectes Studio

Footprint: 1,894 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "This unique, single-story villa is located in L’Escala, Spain, steps away from the beach and the renowned Roman-Greek ruins. Nestled on a quiet street, the property offers a tranquil setting close to the sea and essential services. Designed in 2019 by Bellafilarquitectes Studio, the villa combines modern comfort with high-quality finishes, making it ideal for year-round living.

"The structure consists of textured reinforced concrete walls, nearly seven feet high, which support a roof made up of semicircular vaults that cantilever over the southern facade. The roof features green vitrified tiles manufactured in La Bisbal d’Empordà. The design is inspired by the surrounding natural beauty and the historic charm of Empúries, with an emphasis on maximizing natural light throughout the day. The house offers views of the surrounding pine forest, while also ensuring the privacy of its occupants.

"The entry leads to an inviting hall that flows into the heart of the home. The main living area is an open-plan space, combining the living and dining areas with direct access to the patios and garden. The house also features an independent kitchen. The house includes three bedrooms. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. All bedrooms open directly onto the patio and garden."

The property is located near Les Ruïnes d'Empúries, a massive site of Greek and Roman ruins. 

The green roof tiles were manufactured in the nearby town of La Bisbal d’Empordà, Spain. 

The open-concept living and dining area connects to the patio and garden.

Each of the three bedrooms has a connection to the patio and garden. 

The property includes a spacious outdoor parking area and ample storage. 

L'Escala House in L'Escala, Spain, is currently listed for €1,200,000 (approximately $1,382,460) by Lucas Fox Properties.

