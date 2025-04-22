Seeking €1.2M, This Barrel-Vaulted Concrete Home Is Not Your Average Beach House

From the Agent: "This unique, single-story villa is located in L’Escala, Spain, steps away from the beach and the renowned Roman-Greek ruins. Nestled on a quiet street, the property offers a tranquil setting close to the sea and essential services. Designed in 2019 by Bellafilarquitectes Studio, the villa combines modern comfort with high-quality finishes, making it ideal for year-round living.

"The structure consists of textured reinforced concrete walls, nearly seven feet high, which support a roof made up of semicircular vaults that cantilever over the southern facade. The roof features green vitrified tiles manufactured in La Bisbal d’Empordà. The design is inspired by the surrounding natural beauty and the historic charm of Empúries, with an emphasis on maximizing natural light throughout the day. The house offers views of the surrounding pine forest, while also ensuring the privacy of its occupants.

"The entry leads to an inviting hall that flows into the heart of the home. The main living area is an open-plan space, combining the living and dining areas with direct access to the patios and garden. The house also features an independent kitchen. The house includes three bedrooms. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom. All bedrooms open directly onto the patio and garden."