A Lake House in Chilean Patagonia Takes Inspiration from Japanese Pagodas
Owned by a family of naturalists, the glass-walled vacation home employs a wraparound deck with panoramic views of its picturesque setting.
Text by
Photos by
Architects Cristobal Fernández and Francisca Schmidt had a welcome challenge in this lakeside project: The relationship with the owners wasn’t starting from scratch. "They are close to our family," Fernández says.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.