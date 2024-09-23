Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
SubscribeSign In
A Lake House in Chilean Patagonia Takes Inspiration from Japanese PagodasView 9 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

A Lake House in Chilean Patagonia Takes Inspiration from Japanese Pagodas

Owned by a family of naturalists, the glass-walled vacation home employs a wraparound deck with panoramic views of its picturesque setting.
Text by
Photos by
View 9 Photos

Architects Cristobal Fernández and Francisca Schmidt had a welcome challenge in this lakeside project: The relationship with the owners wasn’t starting from scratch. "They are close to our family," Fernández says. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.

Published

Topics

CabinsHome ToursVacation HomesLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive