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This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach HouseView 16 Photos
Dwell Magazine

This Oaxaca Retreat Defies Clichés of the Mexican Beach House

A group of friends built a rambling brutalist escape with ocean views and not a palapa in sight.
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To get to Roca Ahumada in Oaxaca, Mexico, you take a dirt road off the highway that runs along the Pacific. A few turns later, past the small community of El Venado, a home finally appears: a series of low-slung concrete geometries—sharp angles, blunt walls, and curved segments—scattered with equal measures of rigor and whimsy along an invisible axis hurtling toward the ocean. The assortment of slate-hued brute forms contrasts with parota-wood-louvered sliding doors and the area’s tropical backdrop of tall coconut trees, evergreen shrubs, and lilac-colored trumpet vines.

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