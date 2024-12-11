Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "In a 1960s building nestled between San Giovanni and Pigneto in Rome, 02A Studio renovated an apartment by designer Valerio Ciampicacigli. The flat now merges the raw aesthetics of brutalism with the playful vibrancy of the owners’ collection of pop art.

"02A Studio preserved the open-plan living space while reimagining the bedrooms to meet the family’s new functional needs. Within the 1,290-square-foot apartment, a primary suite with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet was created, along with a bedroom for their daughter Polly and a separate laundry area.

"The goal was to infuse the space with distinctive elements that would reflect the personality and aesthetic of the clients, while honoring the spirit of the previous owner’s design. Together with the clients, we sought a balance between Ciampicacigli’s raw, minimal style and their love for geometric patterns, pastel tones, and a certain softness. The result is a striking interplay between rugged, raw surfaces and softer, glossy materials."