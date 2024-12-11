SubscribeSign In
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family HomeView 15 Photos

Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home

An unvarnished concrete column and original terrazzo floors hint at the history of the ’60s apartment.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Rome, Italy

Architect: 02A Studio / @02astudio

Footprint: 1,290 square feet

Photographer: Giulia Natalia Comito / @giulianatalia.arch

From the Architect: "In a 1960s building nestled between San Giovanni and Pigneto in Rome, 02A Studio renovated an apartment by designer Valerio Ciampicacigli. The flat now merges the raw aesthetics of brutalism with the playful vibrancy of the owners’ collection of pop art.

"02A Studio preserved the open-plan living space while reimagining the bedrooms to meet the family’s new functional needs. Within the 1,290-square-foot apartment, a primary suite with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet was created, along with a bedroom for their daughter Polly and a separate laundry area.

"The goal was to infuse the space with distinctive elements that would reflect the personality and aesthetic of the clients, while honoring the spirit of the previous owner’s design. Together with the clients, we sought a balance between Ciampicacigli’s raw, minimal style and their love for geometric patterns, pastel tones, and a certain softness. The result is a striking interplay between rugged, raw surfaces and softer, glossy materials."

Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 1 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 2 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 3 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 4 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 5 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 6 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 7 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 8 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 9 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 10 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 11 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 12 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 13 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 14 of 15 -
Wavy Patterns, Pastels, and Pop Art Recast a Brutalist Flat as a Playful Family Home - Photo 15 of 15 -
g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursEuropean Homes

Get the Renovations Newsletter

From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.