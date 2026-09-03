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This Oaxacan Beach House Has Rows of Thin Columns Instead of Walls
Designer Ana Lasala was inspired by local construction techniques to develop a new way of making her home open to the elements.
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Ana Lasala discovered coastal Oaxaca’s contrasting charms a few years back, while working on a house she designed in the area for her friend, the artist Deborah Castillo (featured in Dwell’s May/June 2025 issue). "It’s the mix that gets you. There’s surfing, it’s a paradise for architecture, the food is wonderful, and it’s incredibly rich culturally," the Los Angeles–based designer says. "It’s luxurious because you are in direct contact with natural beauty, but it’s also super simple and humble."
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