You’d Never Know This Madrid Townhome Has Four Green Spaces
Since moving to central Madrid in 2011, José de la Vega and Jacqueline Hellman had had three kids while balancing hectic careers: Jacqueline is a university professor and José, a business consultant. Ready to slow things down, in the mid-2010s they moved to Encinar de los Reyes, a ’50s development in the northern part of town. It offered the peace and quiet they were looking for, with a garden looking out onto empty land. Then a four-story building went up next door. "The natural light changed dramatically, and the sense of privacy that had been one of the house’s defining qualities disappeared," says José.
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