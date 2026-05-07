Pools Line the Entrance to This Monolithic Home in Valle de Bravo

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Interior Design: AGO Projects Photographer: Onnis Luque From the Architect: "The project is developed on two angular volumes, which open toward the landscape, and are executed in black concrete. They rest and unfold forcefully upon the earth, establishing a new order on the site. As a fundamental premise, we decided to break through by means of a continuous wall that rises from lower to higher, accompanied by the sound of water, which descends along the stairways, defining the access from the street and initiating the journey toward the heart of the house which orders and vestibules the spaces and the uses, and ultimately transforms into the roofs of the house in its different directions.

