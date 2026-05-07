Pools Line the Entrance to This Monolithic Home in Valle de Bravo
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Project Details:
Location: Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Architect: Taller Alberto Calleja / @taller_alberto_calleja
Footprint: 13,993 square feet
Landscape Design: Entorno Taller de Paisaje
Interior Design: AGO Projects
Photographer: Onnis Luque
From the Architect: "The project is developed on two angular volumes, which open toward the landscape, and are executed in black concrete. They rest and unfold forcefully upon the earth, establishing a new order on the site. As a fundamental premise, we decided to break through by means of a continuous wall that rises from lower to higher, accompanied by the sound of water, which descends along the stairways, defining the access from the street and initiating the journey toward the heart of the house which orders and vestibules the spaces and the uses, and ultimately transforms into the roofs of the house in its different directions.
"The horizontal volume on the west side contains the social and common areas, articulated through connections at all its corners between patios overflowing with vegetation that are incorporated into the interior spaces. These spaces interact throughout their entire horizontal extension with the landscape that contains them. On its east side, the private bedrooms of the family are developed, where the layout is organized through nodes of interconnection and long corridors for circulation and contemplation, interrupted by vertical and horizontal entries of sun in its roofs and walls, generating diverse atmospheres throughout the course of the day."
Published
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