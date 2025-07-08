Before & After: In the Caribbean, a Couple Bring an Old Wooden Prefab Back to Shipshape Condition

The air shifts on the narrow, winding road from El Limón to Playa Estillero, growing richer and slightly earthier with the smell of damp soil and sun-warmed wood. All is quiet as we arrive in this coastal enclave on the Dominican Republic’s Samaná Peninsula, except for the sounds of palm trees swaying lazily in the ocean breeze, construction in the distance, and rhythmic calls from roosters, woodpeckers, and frogs.