Big Sur Legend Mickey Muennig Gave This $5.5M Home Huge Arches and Epic Ocean Views

Lot Size: 5.08 Acres

From the Agent: "Casa Luna is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece by Mickey Muennig, Big Sur legend and the creative force behind Post Ranch Inn. The home elegantly mirrors the curves of the moon and the rhythms of nature. Set on over five private acres dotted with fruit trees, garden beds, and lush landscaping within a gated community just minutes from Pfeiffer Beach and world class amenities, this three-level residence flows organically down the hillside. The home’s sculptural walls, arched forms, and dramatic central staircase reflect Muennig’s signature style, merging earth, light, and motion. Casa Luna lives in harmony with its surroundings, capturing sun by day and moonlight by night. Thoughtfully restored with reverence for its original design, this is not just a home, it’s a living work of art, and a rare opportunity to experience and be inspired by Big Sur through the lens of one of its greatest architectural minds."