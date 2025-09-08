SubscribeSign In
Big Sur Legend Mickey Muennig Gave This $5.5M Home Huge Arches and Epic Ocean Views

Inspired by Greek villages, the clifftop residence has flowing organic lines, walls of glass, and sprawling gardens.
Location: 46304 Pfeiffer Ridge, Big Sur, California

Price: $5,500,000

Year Built: 1982

Architect: Mickey Muennig

Year Renovated: 2017

Footprint: 3,000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 5.08 Acres

From the Agent: "Casa Luna is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece by Mickey Muennig, Big Sur legend and the creative force behind Post Ranch Inn. The home elegantly mirrors the curves of the moon and the rhythms of nature. Set on over five private acres dotted with fruit trees, garden beds, and lush landscaping within a gated community just minutes from Pfeiffer Beach and world class amenities, this three-level residence flows organically down the hillside. The home’s sculptural walls, arched forms, and dramatic central staircase reflect Muennig’s signature style, merging earth, light, and motion. Casa Luna lives in harmony with its surroundings, capturing sun by day and moonlight by night. Thoughtfully restored with reverence for its original design, this is not just a home, it’s a living work of art, and a rare opportunity to experience and be inspired by Big Sur through the lens of one of its greatest architectural minds."

Large glass walls bring mountain and ocean vistas into the open-plan living/dining room.

Passive solar design helps to reduce the home’s energy footprint.

The home's design was inspired by the architect’s trips to small Greek villages.

Mickey Muennig’s distinctive designs earned him the title "the man who built Big Sur."

A green roof sits atop portions of the building.

46304 Pfeiffer Ridge Road in Big Sur, California, is currently listed for $5,500,000 by Truszkowski Freedman & Associates of Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Brokerage.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

