Big Sur Legend Mickey Muennig Gave This $5.5M Home Huge Arches and Epic Ocean Views
Location: 46304 Pfeiffer Ridge, Big Sur, California
Price: $5,500,000
Year Built: 1982
Architect: Mickey Muennig
Year Renovated: 2017
Footprint: 3,000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 5.08 Acres
From the Agent: "Casa Luna is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece by Mickey Muennig, Big Sur legend and the creative force behind Post Ranch Inn. The home elegantly mirrors the curves of the moon and the rhythms of nature. Set on over five private acres dotted with fruit trees, garden beds, and lush landscaping within a gated community just minutes from Pfeiffer Beach and world class amenities, this three-level residence flows organically down the hillside. The home’s sculptural walls, arched forms, and dramatic central staircase reflect Muennig’s signature style, merging earth, light, and motion. Casa Luna lives in harmony with its surroundings, capturing sun by day and moonlight by night. Thoughtfully restored with reverence for its original design, this is not just a home, it’s a living work of art, and a rare opportunity to experience and be inspired by Big Sur through the lens of one of its greatest architectural minds."
46304 Pfeiffer Ridge Road in Big Sur, California, is currently listed for $5,500,000 by Truszkowski Freedman & Associates of Sotheby’s International Realty – Carmel Brokerage.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.