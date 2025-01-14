Pops of Color and a Concrete Cube Make This Argentina Retreat Like “a Ball Pit for Grown-Ups”
The 538-square-foot space with an offset square floor plan acts as a playful place to post up for a digital nomad.
Text by
Photos by
Recalling a friend’s reaction upon visiting her new home outside Rosario, Argentina, for the first time, Emilia "Emi" Porfiri laughs. "She called it a ball pit for grown-ups," Emi says. The square, one-room house, filled with bursts of color, has an undeniably playful quality about it.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Vanessa Bell
Vanessa Bell writes for various publications on Buenos Aires lifestyle, fashion, design, and food.
Published