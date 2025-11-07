A Sanctuary of a Home Hides Behind This Gray Wall in the Middle of Buenos Aires
Half modular, half traditionally built, the 775-square-foot plan figures in three patios and a terrace that give its owner a surprising sense of remove from the city.
Text by
Photos by
On one quiet street in Barracas in Buenos Aires, a neighborhood characterized by old-school stores and bazaars, stands an unmarked gray wall. It’s the last vestige of a home that once was: a modest single-story dwelling from the 1940s demolished to make way for another. The new home is a collaboration between architecture firm La Base and modular construction company Place, led by Leandro Seoane. Seoane, who lives in an adjacent building, wanted to create a home for his mother, Elena.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Vanessa Bell
Vanessa Bell writes for various publications on Buenos Aires lifestyle, fashion, design, and food.
Published