A Cluster of Cabins on the Coast of Portugal Reimagine the Area’s Fisherman Shacks

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Comporta, Portugal

Photographer: Ricardo Cruz / @ricardocruz From the Architect: "Nestled between the serenity of a pine forest, this project captures the essence of Comporta’s landscape. Inspired by the sun, the area’s fishing traditions, and the raw beauty of the region, the design reinterprets humble fishermen’s wooden huts found in Carrasqueira, Portugal. "The project’s guiding principle was an ecological commitment to preserve and respect the existing pine forest. Rather than clearing land, the cabins are delicately placed within the natural voids of the trees, allowing the landscape to dictate the architecture. A palette of natural materials—wood, cement, and plaster—grounds the design in honesty and simplicity, echoing the ethos of truth to materials.

"The architecture is composed of five distinct volumes, each designed with precise functionality and spatial articulation. These volumes are interconnected by a network of elevated wooden walkways, minimizing disruption to the forest floor and reinforcing the dialogue between built and natural environments. "The day area, organized in the central volume, is a multipurpose space that consolidates living, dining, and kitchen functions under a unified roof. Designed with expansive glazing, this volume fosters seamless transitions between interior and exterior spaces, capturing views of the surrounding forest and rice fields. "Two auxiliary volumes complement the day area. To the west, a gym space is oriented to embrace the setting sun. To the east, an open garage marks the entrance to the property, balancing functionality with a restrained architectural expression.